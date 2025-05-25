Mother and three children who died after house fire named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and three of her children who died after a fire at two houses in north-west London have been named by police.

Nusrat Usman, 43, her 15-year-old daughter Maryam Mikaiel, 15, and two sons Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four, died at the scene of the blaze which gutted the two terraced homes in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in the early hours of Saturday.

Two other family members, a woman in her 70s and a 13-year-old girl, were taken to hospital.

The woman has since been released, police said, but the girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested outside the houses has since been bailed and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police said.

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met’s local policing team in north-west London, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the wider family who have asked for privacy at this deeply upsetting time.

“Local officers are working closely with officers from the Specialist Crime Command on what continues to be a very complex investigation.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers and colleagues from other emergency services for their efforts during this highly pressurised and distressing incident.

“Equally, we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days and some of the cordons will remain in place.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding. If you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

On Sunday morning, the road outside the terraced houses remained cordoned off, with two fire engines still at the scene.

Bunches of flowers and a blue teddy bear were left near to the homes and crews wearing helmets and respiratory equipment were seen building scaffolding against the burnt out buildings.

Neighbours said the family are of Pakistani origin and had lived on Tillett Close, in the Brent area, for a long time.