MPs in line for 2.8% pay rise taking salaries to almost £94,000
The proposal, in line with recommendations on wider public sector pay, would see MPs paid £93,904 per year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
MPs’ salaries could rise to almost £94,000 per year after the body in charge of their pay recommended a slightly above-inflation increase.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) announced on Monday that it is proposing to increase MPs’ pay by 2.8% in April, subject to a consultation.
If approved, the increase would take an MP’s annual salary to £93,904, up from £91,346. At the start of the last Parliament, in 2019, MPs were paid £79,468.
The Ipsa proposal is in line with the Government’s recommendations on a wider public sector pay increase for this year and slightly above the current inflation rate of 2.5%. The Bank of England has forecast an increase in inflation later this year.
MPs do not determine their own salaries, which have been set by Ipsa since the watchdog was established in 2011 in the wake of the expenses scandal.
Ipsa chairman Richard Lloyd said the body aims to “make fair decisions on pay, both for MPs and the public”.
He added: “Our pay proposal for 2025-26 reflects the experience of the wider working public sector population, and recognises both the vital role of MPs and the current economic climate.”
Ipsa will consult on its proposals until mid-March. It is also carrying out a wider review of MPs’ salaries, which it is obliged to do in the first year after an election.