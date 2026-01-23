Police launch murder probe after death of three-month-old baby
A 25-year-old woman and 22-year-old man have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder
Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a three-month-old baby boy.
Atijus Elertaite, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, after police officers found him at a property in St John’s Chase, March in Cambridgeshire, just after 11am on Saturday 3 January.
The baby died five days later on 8 January. A post-mortem examination has revealed the preliminary cause of death was a head injury, pending further medical investigation, police said.
Prior to his death, a 25-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, both from March, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The police said the pair were then re-arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and held in custody, but have since been released on bail on until 22 April.
Detective inspector Verity McCann said: “We know the local community will be shocked and deeply saddened, and our thoughts remain with those affected by Atijus’ death.
“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened and urge everyone to be mindful and not speculate on the case, particularly on social media, as this could affect our investigation.”
The force said that the baby was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital before he was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he died.
Officers are appealing to the public to get in touch with any information about the case via the website, by calling 101 or speaking anonymously to Crimestoppers.
