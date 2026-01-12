Ex-Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform UK

The former MP and minister, who also led the Conservative government’s vaccine programme in the early days of the pandemic, said Britain was “drinking at the last chance saloon” and “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister”.
Mr Zahawi announced his defection at a press conference in central London on Monday, where he appeared alongside Reform UK leader Mr Farage.
Mr Farage insisted the ex-Tory big beast’s move to his party helped to dispel suggestions Reform UK was a “one-man band”.
