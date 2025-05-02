Most schools have Send pupils in mainstream classes amid capacity issues – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around four in five school leaders have pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) in mainstream classes because of a lack of specialist places available, a survey suggests.

The majority (94%) of school leaders in mainstream settings said meeting the needs of all their Send pupils is harder than last year, according to the snap poll by school leaders’ union NAHT.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said there is no higher priority now in the education sector than fixing the “Send crisis”.

He added that many school leaders and parents are “frustrated” that schools currently cannot fully meet the needs of the Send pupils in their care.

The findings were published during the NAHT’s annual conference in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The poll of 873 NAHT members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland found that 82% said they have pupils where specialist provision has been agreed in their education, health and care plan, but they are in mainstream classes because there are no specialist places available.

The survey, which ran between April 23 and 28, suggests 98% of leaders from mainstream settings said they do not have the resources to meet the needs of all their pupils with Send.

The poll, of senior leaders in both mainstream and specialist schools, also received anonymous comments that highlighted the concerns about Send.

One school leader said: “We’re a small school and we’re stretched to breaking point.

“The number of children coming in to nursery and reception with Send issues has doubled over the last three years.”

Another school leader said: “Staff have to manage extremely difficult and stressful situations in class without enough support or specialist help and resources while trying to meet the needs of all the other children too.”

Mr Whiteman said: “School leaders are passionate about ensuring every child’s needs are met.

“However, the needs of many pupils are becoming more complex, and the funding and resources are simply not there to meet that growing need.

“Our members are telling us that it is one of, if not the biggest issue in their schools.

“There is no higher priority now in education than fixing the Send crisis.

“Right now, too many schools have children who should be getting specialist support who are being let down by the lack of capacity and availability of places in the specialist sector.

“Schools are desperately trying to do their best for those pupils, but without access to the specialist help they need their hands are tied.

“We also know that many special schools are struggling to meet the demand on them for places and are massively oversubscribed.

“No-one who works in schools wants to ever feel like they are failing a child, but right now too many school leaders are frustrated that they can’t fully meet the needs of the pupils in their care, and we know many parents are frustrated too.”

Conference delegates will be debating a variety of motions over the weekend calling for more funding, training and support for educating Send pupils.

A motion – which is due to be debated on Saturday – suggests an “increasing number” of children whose needs would arguably be best met in a special school are being taught in mainstream schools.

It calls on the NAHT’s executive to urge the Government to commission a study to identify the number of children taught in a mainstream school who actually require a place in a special school.

In March, Department for Education figures suggested that around 8,000 more secondary school pupils were on roll in special schools in England than the reported capacity last year and around two in three special schools were “at or over capacity” in the last academic year.

The proportion of pupils with an education, health and care plan – which sets out the provision of Send support needed – that will need a place in specialist provision in England is “forecast to increase” in the years to come, according to the Government publication.

The Government, which has earmarked £740 million to increase places for Send pupils, is encouraging more provision for children with Send within mainstream schools and for classrooms to be adapted to be more inclusive.

Mr Whiteman said: “We are not opposed to the Government wanting mainstream schools to be inclusive, and school leaders take this duty really seriously.

“But they need more funding, resources and specialist staffing to be able to support their students appropriately and effectively.”