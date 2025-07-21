Views sought on plans to criminalise deepfake images of adults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Views are being sought on proposals to criminalise deepfake images of adults in Northern Ireland.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long described such images as “abhorrent behaviour which can have devastating consequences”.

A public consultation has been launched on proposals to criminalise the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images of adults in an effort to protect the public from growing issues relating to the use of deepfake technology.

Ms Long said it is an issue that can ruin lives.

“I am proposing to criminalise the increasingly prevalent and despicable behaviours of creating and sharing sexually explicit deepfake images, where somebody’s image is inserted into sexually explicit content without their consent,” she said.

“It is abhorrent behaviour which can have devastating consequences for those whose identities are misused, the overwhelming majority of whom are women.

“Victims report feeling embarrassed, humiliated, violated and unsafe, they can suffer from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and some people even consider suicide because of their experiences.

“In short, this is an issue which can ruin lives, which is why we are proposing to criminalise the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images.”

The consultation includes consideration of the sentences that should be available to judges should the creation and sharing of a sexually explicit deepfake image become a criminal offence.

Ms Long said deepfake images are another form of sexual abuse.

“The creation of these new offences will add to a suite of measures already in place to protect people from intolerable sexually motivated behaviours and eradicate violence against women and girls,” she said.

“In 2022, I introduced a number of offences to deal with downblousing, upskirting and cyberflashing.

“Sexually explicit deepfake images are another form of sexual abuse and exploitation. I will continue to react and respond to enhance legislation relating to those who misuse developments in technology in such a way.”

The consultation will close on October 6 2025.