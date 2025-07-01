Meghan’s ‘essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments’ wine sells out in under hour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex’s new rose wine, which is said to “capture the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments” and costs more than £20 a bottle, has sold out within an hour.

Meghan launched her As Ever Napa Valley Rose 2023, described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”, on Tuesday.

The beverage, priced at more than £65 for a minimum three-bottle order, had only appeared to be available for US customers to buy, with shipping addresses limited to America.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex left the UK and moved to California five years ago for a new life after stepping down from the working monarchy.

The wine went on sale at 4pm UK time, but the site was updated less than hour later to signal stocks were sold out.

In a post on Instagram, the duchess’ As Ever brand said: “It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rose is now available”.

A short clip showed the wine being poured into a glass, with accompanying sound.

The pale pink wine, in a clear bottle with a white gold-rimmed label, was launched on a dedicated wine.asever.com where an over-21 birth date must be inputted to enter and where the drink was described as: “A delicately balanced rose with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish.”

The site adds: “Reminiscent of the finest Provencal styles, it’s crisp, pale in color, and effortlessly elegant – crafted for slow afternoons and golden-hour gatherings.

“This rose captures the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments through its thoughtfully crafted blend.”

The wine was not available to buy in orders of less than three bottles.

Three bottles cost 90 US dollars (£65.64), six bottles cost 159 dollars (£115.97) including a 12% discount, and 12 bottles are priced at 300 dollars (£218.81) including a 17% discount.

Shipping, which begins on July 9, cost an additional flat rate 20 dollars (£14.59) per order.

Meghan’s wine has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 14.5%.

According to the Drink Aware charity, most wines have an ABV of around 11-14%.

Meghan added apricot jam to her collection in June after restocking her online store, with items selling out for a second time in a row.

The duchess was shown drinking rose during the last episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this year when she offered chef Alice Waters a glass of wine.

“Would you like a glass of rose while we’re cooking?” the duchess said, pouring from a bottle which does not appear to be As Ever wine, having a different label.

Meghan added as she drank: “Might be the best sip of wine I’ve ever had.”

Napa Valley wine country is in northern California, around 50 miles from San Francisco.