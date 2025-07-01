Meghan’s wine with ‘essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments’ goes on sale
The rose, which costs more than £65 for a minimum three-bottle order, is the latest output from the duchess’s lifestyle brand.
The Duchess of Sussex’s new rose wine, which is said to “capture the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments”, has gone on sale, costing more than £65 for a three-bottle order.
Meghan launched her As Ever Napa Valley Rose 2023, described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”, on Tuesday.
In a post on Instagram, her As Ever brand said: “It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rose is now available”.
A short clip showed the wine being poured into a glass, with accompanying sound.
The pale pink wine, in a clear bottle with a white gold-rimmed label, was launched on a dedicated wine.asever.com where an over-21 birth date must be inputted to enter and where the drink was described as: “A delicately balanced rose with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish.”
The site adds: “Reminiscent of the finest Provencal styles, it’s crisp, pale in color, and effortlessly elegant – crafted for slow afternoons and golden-hour gatherings.
“This rose captures the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments through its thoughtfully crafted blend.”
The wine is not available to buy in orders of less than three bottles.
Three bottles cost 90 US dollars (£65.64), six bottles cost 159 dollars (£115.97) including a 12% discount, and 12 bottles are priced at 300 dollars (£218.81) including a 17% discount.
Shipping, which begins on July 9, costs an additional flat rate 20 dollars (£14.59) per order.
Meghan’s wine has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 14.5%.
According to the Drink Aware charity, most wines have an ABV of around 11-14%.
Meghan added apricot jam to her collection in June after restocking her online store, with items selling out for a second time in a row.
The duchess was shown drinking rose during the last episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this year when she offered chef Alice Waters a glass of wine.
“Would you like a glass of rose while we’re cooking?” the duchess said, pouring from a bottle which does not appear to be As Ever wine, having a different label.
Meghan added as she drank: “Might be the best sip of wine I’ve ever had.”
Napa Valley wine country is in northern California, around 50 miles from San Francisco.