Nationwide issues payments warning to millions of Christmas shoppers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following another massive Black Friday sales period, Nationwide has issued a warning to its members, urging them to remain “vigilant” in the run up to Christmas.

Customers made 31.2 million transactions over the Black Friday weekend, the popular building society has revealed, up nearly two million from last year.

Meanwhile, the actual day (28 November) saw a record 11.9 million transactions, up 8.7 per cent from last year’s 10.9 million.

This pick up in spending activity would suggest a similar trend to follow on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 December, Nationwide says, adding that it is expecting 20.6 million transactions on these two days.

Commenting on the data, Mark Nalder, service, operations & performance director at Nationwide said: “Despite continued lower consumer confidence as we head towards Christmas, it’s encouraging to see that we’re expecting higher volumes of spending on Christmas shopping than the previous year. These peak periods will be incredibly busy days for retailers as consumers race to finish their shopping.”

Nationwide has issued a warning to its members ( Getty Images )

However, the building society has also urged shoppers to be wary of a rising number of potential scams over the Christmas period. Fake deals threaten to ruin the festive period for those rushing to get their presents, it warns.

Mr Nalder said: “It's also more important than ever to pause and think before making a purchase to ensure that you’re paying the best price and to be on the lookout for potential scams, whether that is in-person, online shopping, or on social media.”

“Platforms like Snapchat and Telegram showed the largest year-on-year increase in reported social media scams according to our data so it’s important that shoppers remain vigilant for any deals that seem too good to be true.”

In the face of this rising issue, Nationwide has issued its top tips to all Christmas shoppers this year:

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Be sceptical of urgency – scammers often apply pressure to act fast

Use secure payment methods and try to avoid bank transfers

Report suspicious activity to bank/building society and Action Fraud immediately

When possible, shoppers can check with their building society or bank before making any payment.

The building society points to its 24/7 fraud line, alongside its Scam Checker service, which guarantees that if customers check a payment is legitimate beforehand, and then get scammed, the bank will refund them fully.

Consumer experts have also advised shoppers to assess festive offers this season, as recent research from Which? revealed that many available deals were actually cheaper at another time of the year.