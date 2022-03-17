Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news
Aid worker back in Britain after six years
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.
The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.
Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori step foot on British soil
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have stepped off the plane and are due to meet their families shortly.
The BBC reported that the foreign secretary was at RAF Brize Norton to welcome the two former detainees.
Plane touches down at RAF Brize Norton
This photo shows the plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arriving at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after she was freed from detention by Iranian authorities.
BREAKING: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives in UK
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived safely in the UK after being imprisoned in Iran for six years.
The plane carrying Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anoosheh Ashoori landed at RAF Brize Norton at 1.10am on Thursday morning.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives in UK to be reunited with husband and daughter
Mother-of-one returns to Britain having been in Iran since 2016
Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release
Boris Johnson has hailed the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran, while downplaying his own role in her six-year-long detention.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Prime Minister said he was “thrilled” that she would be reunited with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Gabriella.
However he immediately faced questions over comments he made as foreign secretary, which were blamed for exacerbating her plight following her arrest for alleged spying.
Our full report is available here:
Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release
The PM downplayed comments he made as foreign secretary, which were seen as adding to her difficulties.
Watch: BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is leaving Iran
‘This all could have been prevented,’ says Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter
Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter has said that the payment of the IMS debt to Iran should have been settled ‘a long time ago’ to prevent her father and others being taken.
His 35-year-old daughter, Elika, told Channel 4 News: “You can’t imagine how many nights we’ve wondered why this debt hasn’t been paid, and why is it there is only focus and attention on this now with the current political situation in the world.
“Before, it was just about two or three individuals and we didn’t really matter.
She contined: “It is very frustrating and it should have been done a long time ago, not just to prevent Nazanin and my dad from being taken, but the people who were taken after my dad who are still there.
“This all could have been prevented.”
Payment of IMS debt a ‘real game changer’ in Nazanin’s release, says lawyer
Penny Madden QC who has worked closely with the Ratcliffe family has said the last few days waiting for news of Nazanin’s release “have been a real seesaw of emotion”.
Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight programme, she said: “There was some hope that Nazanin would be on a plane by yesterday evening. But that was not to be.
“I don’t think anybody could allow themselves to really believe that this was happening until Nazanin was on the plane. There was an anxious wait where we didn’t know quite what was going on at the airport. We knew that she was at the airport, but still there was nothing official in terms of her being allowed to board the plane.”
When asked who she thinks should most be credited for the result, Ms Madden replied: “Ultimately, its very difficult to know what the catalyst has been in moving things forward, but what we have been clear on is the payment of the IMS debt.
“So, clearly, whoever made that decision was a real game changer.”
Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release
The children of Anoosheh Ashoori have said their first conversation with their father after he returns home from Iran will be an “extraordinary” moment when “our suffering is going to end”.
Dual national Mr Ashoori, 68, a retired civil engineer, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and held in Evin prison.
During his time in detention, he was subjected to torture and a catalogue of inhumane experiences, according to Amnesty International UK.
The full story is available here:
Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release
Dual national Mr Ashoori, 68, was arrested in Iran in August 2017.
Watch: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lands in Oman on way home to the UK
Richard Ratcliffe says he thought Nazanin was being taken to prison when asked for passport
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband said he expected the worst when he was asked to hand over his wife’s passport, before he was told of his her sudden release from Iran.
Speaking to The Telegraph this evening, Richard Ratcliffe said: “When they summoned her to give her her passport back, I thought they were taking her into prison.
“My instinct was bad news, not good news. There was this disorientation because we’re set up to battle. It was when she got on the plane, as late as that, that’s when I thought ‘Well, this is agreed now’.”
He said he would not be able to sleep on Wednesday night in anticipation of being reunited with Nazanin as he did not know when she would arrive or at which airport.
Mr Ratcliffe also said their daughter Gabriella had packed a number of toys and craft supplies to show her mother on arrival.
He added: “She’s started to learn the piano. She wanted to show her mummy the things she can do now that she couldn’t before.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies