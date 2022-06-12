Nechells: Fire breaks out at Birmingham recycling plant as residents urged to keep windows shut
Local residents told to keep doors and windows shut
A large fire has broken out in a recycling plant in Nechells, with local residents being urged to keep their windows shut.
West Midlands Fire and Rescue said 15 water pumps are tackling the blaze at the site.
A spokesperson said Heartlands Parkway has been closed and local residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut.
More follows.
