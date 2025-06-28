In Pictures: Glastonbury fans beat the heat as Kneecap and Pulp perform

Music fans at Glastonbury Festival enjoyed a hot and heady Saturday in the Somerset sun as they enjoyed acts including Kaiser Chiefs, Brandi Carlile, Pulp and Kneecap.
Temperatures were forecast to reach 26C at the Worthy Farm site.
Charli XCX headlines The Other Stage on Saturday night after sets from Ezra Collective, Weezer and Amyl And The Sniffers, while Canadian rocker Neil Young is returning to Glastonbury as the main act on the Pyramid Stage.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in