Lucy Letby’s parents criticise documentary footage as ‘invasion of privacy’

Lucy Letby’s parents have said it would “likely kill us” to watch a new Netflix documentary on their daughter’s crimes, calling footage featuring their home a “complete invasion of privacy”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Susan and John Letby also questioned why police had released video of Letby’s arrest, which took place inside the couple’s house where they have lived for 40 years.

The couple raised concerns the documentary, titled The Investigation Of Lucy Letby, might make their home “become a tourist attraction”.

The trailer for the programme includes video of officers entering the house and Letby being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder while she is sitting in bed.

She is then led out of the property wearing her dressing gown.

In a statement to the paper, the couple said: “The previous programmes made about Lucy, including Panorama and the almost nightly news showing her being brought out handcuffed in a blue tracksuit are heartbreaking for us.

“However, this Netflix documentary is on another level.

“We had no idea they were using footage in our house.

“We will not watch it – it would likely kill us if we did.

“We have, however, stumbled on pictures of her being arrested in her bedroom in our house and her saying goodbye to one of her beloved cats, which are even more distressing.

“Heaven knows how much more they have to show.

“All this taking place in the home where we have lived for 40 years. It is in a small cul-de-sac in a small town where everyone knows everyone.

“It is a complete invasion of privacy of which we would have known nothing if Lucy’s barrister had not told us.”

The pair questioned the decision by police to release the footage, claiming Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, an investigating officer, seemed to have a “deep hatred” of them.

They said: “Why is Paul Hughes, with whom we always co-operated fully, allowed to show the world what took place in our house that morning and Netflix not even have the decency to tell us?

“He seems to have a deep hatred of us even though it was us who first went into Blacon police station in March 2017 to report that [the hospital consultants] Stephen Brearey and Ravi Jayaram were making Lucy a scapegoat.”

According to the trailer, the documentary will feature footage that has “never been released publicly”, as well as interviews with police and lawyers.

Letby, 36, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Last month, it was confirmed the former child nurse will face no further charges over additional deaths and collapses of babies that were investigated by police.

Cheshire Constabulary passed evidence to prosecutors last year, linked to eight potential additional offences of attempted murder and one offence of murder at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another two allegations of attempted murder and murder were linked to one child at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

In a rare step, Cheshire Constabulary spoke out publicly against the decision, which it said was “not the outcome that we had anticipated throughout our investigation”.

A group of campaigners is backing Letby and has submitted reports to legal review body the Criminal Cases Review Commission to try to get her convictions overturned.

Letby has been twice denied permission to appeal against her convictions in 2024.

Lady Justice Thirlwall’s inquiry report into how Letby was able to commit her crimes on a hospital neonatal unit is due to be published this year.

Netflix and Cheshire Police have been contacted for comment.

The Investigation Of Lucy Letby will release globally on Netflix on Wednesday February 4.