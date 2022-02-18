Network Rail is closing all its routes in Kent, warning it is “no longer safe to run services” and fallen trees are blocking lines all lines in southeast London.

Rail chiefs asked people not to travel as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the UK, after the Met Office issued two red weather alerts - the most severe - for London and southern England.

The company that operates the rail infrastructure said it would reassess the risk after 3pm on a line-by-line basis but that it was no longer safe for its staff to work or trains to run.

“There are no trains running in Kent, many parts of Surrey, Hampshire and further west, and a limited service in Sussex and South London,” Network Rail said.

Wind speeds of up to 120mph were recorded as the storm battered the southeast, pulling up trees, damaging homes and causing power cuts to tens of thousands of homes.

The Southeastern rail company, which covers London, Kent and East Sussex, warned would-be passengers that trains en route to destinations would be moved to the nearest safe location and stop there.

Network Rail teams started work to clear a large number of trees blocking lines across the network.

Earlier, Network Rail in Kent and Sussex had advised passengers not to travel unless they “absolutely have to”, warning journeys would take longer and be disrupted, and passengers may not be able to complete their journeys.

Train speed restrictions would be in place all day, the company said.

Train operators across Britain urged passengers to avoid travelling, and all services across Wales were cancelled for the entire day.

