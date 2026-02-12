Neve Campbell: Duke of Sussex said he had poster of me on his wall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scream actress Neve Campbell has said the Duke of Sussex once told her he used to have a poster of her on his wall.

Campbell, who first rose to fame in the 1990s US teenage drama series Party Of Five, told The Jonathan Ross Show that Harry’s admission was a “little awkward” but added that he was “lovely” and they had a dance together.

Appearing on Saturday night’s programme, she said: “I went to a friend’s birthday party and someone said, ‘There’s Harry’.

“I said, ‘Harry who?’ (They said) ‘Prince Harry’.

“We did have a chat. He told me that he had a poster of me on his wall when he was a child.

“That’s a little awkward. I don’t know if that was a line. It could have been a line. We had a dance, we had a nice time. We didn’t exchange numbers or anything.”

Campbell, who played the character of Sidney Prescott in the Scream movie franchise, said she saw Harry at a charity event some time later, and he spoke about his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“He was really lovely,” she added.

“He started talking about his grandmother and we were chatting and then I realised who he was talking about and it was very odd.”

Speaking about her new film, Scream 7, she told the ITV show: “It was in 1996, 30 years ago.

“They won’t let anyone see it (Scream 7) until the actual day. It’s great. It’s really good.

“When they came to me about this one, they said they wanted to come back to Sidney Prescott and see where she is at in this journey in her life.

“She’s a mother, a teen daughter. It’s been very brave of her to decide to have a family considering what happens to most of the people in her life.

“Her worst nightmare is that Ghostface would come and harm her family and, of course, it’s a Scream movie so that’s exactly what happens. Isabel May, who plays my daughter, is fantastic.”

The Canadian actress is joined on the show by comedian and Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr, comedian Rob Beckett and his author wife Lou, and actor Archie Madekwe, while there is music from Mumford & Sons.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 9.35pm on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.