✕ Close 2023: Cities around the world bring in the New Year

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New year’s celebrations are in full swing around the world as countries across Asia have welcomed 2023.

The UAE attempted to break two Guinness World Records by featuring 452 pyro drones and 15,000 nano lights, colours and shapes in their fireworks display in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, crowds released balloons in Tokyo, Japan to the first strikes of the new year, as people in Seoul prayed and lit up the sky with their phones as they bid farewell to a painful year.

In the UK, thousands will attend the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh while people have started to gather at the South Bank in London.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, teased viewers as he said there are “at least three massive surprises” in the iconic fireworks display.

He also said the fireworks will reflect on the last year, taking in all the happiness as well as the loss.

For many this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years where parties and festivities are fully free from Covid restrictions.