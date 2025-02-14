One British person killed and three injured after collision in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One British person has died, and three are seriously injured following a collision between a shared cycle and a car in New Zealand, officials said.

Martinborough Police said the incident occurred at about 10.45am on Thursday on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough, located on New Zealand’s North Island.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Our team in New Zealand have provided advice on bereavement abroad after one British person died and three others were seriously injured in Martinborough.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

New Zealand Police confirmed they were working with the British High Commission in Wellington as part of their investigation into the incident.

Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington district road policing manager, said in a statement: “The deceased was critically injured but died at the scene before they could be airlifted to hospital. Three other people, also on the bike, suffered serious injuries.

“Police’s thoughts, Aroha, and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“The Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Life Flight told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand two people were flown to Wellington Hospital following the crash.

Indi Bikes Martinborough owner Wayde Mines told local outlet Stuff his business hired the four-seater quadricycle out to two couples visiting the area.

“It was a beautiful day in Martinborough that ended badly,” he said.

“They certainly weren’t ‘party-party, we’re gonna drink lots of alcohol on the bike and get hammered.

“It’s horrible.”