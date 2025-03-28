Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans expected at bus parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans will take to the streets on Saturday to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open-top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy.

The Carabao Cup winners have arranged a route from St James’ Park, through the city centre and to the Town Moor where a stage has been erected.

Fans will line the streets to cheer Eddie Howe’s side, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley almost a fortnight ago, so ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

The bus was expected to set off from the stadium at 4.30pm and arrive at the Town Moor around half an hour later.The players will gather on stage for a celebration in front of a ticketed crowd of 150,000 on the Town Moor – an open space on the edge of the city centre.

Afterwards, fans will be entertained with a light show by Saudi events company – and club sponsor – Sela.

Public transport operators Nexus said hundreds of thousands of fans were expected to visit the city centre and warned services might not run on time.

Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour said: “This will be one of the biggest events we have seen in the city, and the safety of everyone attending is paramount.

“With huge crowds expected, we want everyone to enjoy it and get there and home safely so there will be a number of road closures required, and we’re asking people to plan ahead and use public transport.

“I am sure it will be a fantastic and proud day for our city and I can’t wait to be there.”

Newcastle United won the 1955 FA Cup – an event marked with a single-decker bus parade through the city centre – and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a European competition, in 1969.