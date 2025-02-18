Record number of women up to date with breast screening, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of women in England who are up to date with breast screening is the highest on record, according to new figures.

Coverage is also at its highest percentage in the last four years.

Annual data from NHS England shows 4.61 million women are up to date with screening.

Women are automatically invited for breast screening between the ages of 50 and 53, and then every three years until the age of 71.

During the appointment, which usually takes about 30 minutes, two X-rays, known as mammograms, will be taken of each breast.

The coverage of eligible women screened in the last three years was 70% in 2023/24, the highest since 2020.

Annual uptake was also 70%, up from 64.6% in the previous 12 months and the highest since 2019.

Some 2.5 million women were invited to book an appointment last year, and 1.75 million attended.

However, according to the NHS, 748,233 women did not attend, and almost one in four women invited for the first time did not take up an appointment.

We know there are a range of reasons why some women don’t respond to breast screening invitations, which is why our newly launched campaign directly communicates the enormous benefits of attending screening, including offering peace of mind by giving you knowledge of your own health, to women Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England

Michelle Kane, director of screening at NHS England, said: “It’s really encouraging that more women took up their invitation to breast screening compared with last year, but there is still much more to do to reach more eligible women and encourage them to come forward.”

The figures follow the launch of a campaign encouraging women to attend their screening appointments.

It has been backed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and broadcasters Julia Bradbury and Victoria Derbyshire.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national cancer director, added: “The NHS is catching more cancers than ever before at an earlier stage, when treatment has the best chance of success, and increasing uptake of breast screening is absolutely vital in helping us achieve that.

“We know there are a range of reasons why some women don’t respond to breast screening invitations, which is why our newly launched campaign directly communicates the enormous benefits of attending screening, including offering peace of mind by giving you knowledge of your own health, to women.”