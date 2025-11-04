NHS staff facing rising tide of ‘ugly, 1970s-style racism’, Health Secretary says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS staff are bearing the brunt of "1970s, 1980s-style" racist abuse, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned.

He urged patients not to take out their frustrations on frontline workers amid the looming challenges.

It comes amid a caution from Streeting to brace for an overwhelmed health service this winter.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Streeting highlighted a "triple threat" of Covid, flu, and doctors’ strikes”.

“Even if you’ve got a long wait, which I know is frustrating, or you feel like you’ve been sent from pillar to post, which sadly does happen, there’s no excuse for taking that out on staff,” he told the newspaper.

Mr Streeting then added: “But the thing that has shocked me most of all is that the rising tide of racism and the way in which kind of 1970s, 1980s-style racism has apparently become permissible again in this country.

“I’m really shocked at the way this is now impacting on NHS staff.”

The senior minister also criticised politicians who have condoned racism, but did not name anyone in particular.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned about NHS staff facing racist abuse ( Lucy North/PA )

He said: “I’m disgusted that a level of racism last seen when Britain was a very different country, 50 years ago, has made an ugly comeback and I’m frankly shocked by those in Parliament who’ve leaned into it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Health Secretary claimed he had spoken to a Labour MP whose daughter works in the NHS as a resident doctor and had suffered racist abuse.

A patient in the hospital “said he only wanted to be treated by white staff”, according to Mr Streeting.

The Health Secretary added: “Although she was Asian, she had slightly fairer skin. And a colleague said ‘will you go and see if maybe he’ll accept you?’.

“And rightly she turned around and said ‘no, I won’t, actually. Go and tell him that he either wants our care or he doesn’t, but he doesn’t get to racially discriminate’. She made the right call.”

Professor Nicola Ranger, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said rising levels of racist abuse faced by NHS staff was “a stain on society and a stain on our NHS”.

She added: “No member of nursing staff should face this kind of abuse, particularly when they are caring for patients.

“Racism is an issue across society and is particularly pertinent in health and care services, with such a diverse workforce. We have to recognise that the increasing use of anti-migrant rhetoric in politics is emboldening racist behaviour.

“This must be called out every single time it happens. It is not acceptable, and those responsible must be held to account. We need our leaders across the spectrum to show the way and start recognising the incredible contribution our colleagues make to our health and care system every day. It simply would cease to function without them.”