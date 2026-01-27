100 days to save NHS says Labour as parties set out Holyrood election stalls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots have “100 days to save our NHS”, Scottish Labour has claimed as parties have laid out their elections stalls.

The parties have stressed the importance of the upcoming Holyrood election, with voters set to go to the polls on May 7 – 100 days from Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a press conference to mark the date, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has turned his party’s focus to the health service, accusing the Government of “breaking the founding promise of our NHS” and creating a “two-tier healthcare system”.

“Thousands of Scots have been forced to spend their savings going private while others suffer on waiting lists for months or even years on end,” he said.

“This cannot go on but, if the SNP win a third decade in government, this misery will continue and painful delays will remain the norm.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher – the fact is we have 100 days to save our NHS.

“Scottish Labour is ready to get our NHS back on track and give Scots the health service they deserve – one that is truly free and available at the point of need.

“We will end the SNP’s neglect, drop its cheap gimmicks, and stand up for patients and staff.”

But SNP MSP Angus Robertson, who is serving as the party’s campaign manager, said the Labour Party was “tearing itself apart”, alluding to the blocking of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, widely viewed as a potential challenger to the Prime Minister, from standing in a by-election in England.

The party will aim to cut waiting lists by exploiting capacity in the NHS in other parts of the country, renegotiate the GP contract to “end the 8am rush” and use “cutting-edge technology” to help reform the health service.

“In 100 days, Scotland can vote to change course and together we can deliver an NHS that works,” he said.

“With 100 days to go until the Scottish election, the choice facing Scots could not be clearer: strong and trusted leadership with John Swinney and the SNP or complete and utter chaos from Keir Starmer’s Labour Party which is engulfed in a bitter civil war,” he said.

“As the Labour Party tears itself apart, momentum is behind the SNP with Scots uniting behind John Swinney’s strong leadership that is focussed on our NHS, the cost-of-living crisis and offering Scots a fresh start through independence.”

The NHS in Scotland, Mr Robertson said, has “started to turn a corner”, adding: ““Anas Sarwar bent over backwards to defend every disastrous decision Keir Starmer made – what you see with the London boss is exactly what you get with the branch manager.

“On May 7 vote SNP for strong leadership with John Swinney, to get rid of the chaos of Keir Starmer and for a fresh start through independence.”

The Scottish Tories took aim at both parties and said it was “vital” Scots back them on May 7.

“Scots are forced to pay more than ever in tax, yet our NHS is in permanent crisis, our roads are crumbling and classroom violence is out of control,” party leader Russell Findlay said.

“The Scottish Conservatives are fighting to bring down bills for hard-pressed households and businesses.

“Tackling the SNP’s out-of-control benefits bill would stimulate the economic growth needed to fund vital services.

“We are the only party offering a common-sense alternative to the failed left-wing consensus.”

He described Labour as “weak”, claiming they “frequently back the SNP” in Holyrood, adding: “The Scottish Conservatives offer solutions to the problems the nation faces and we will always oppose any attempt by the SNP to break up the UK.”

The Scottish Greens leaned on their record in government under the Bute House Agreement, calling for “bold change”.

“We want to build a future for Scotland that works for our communities, families, workers and environment,” said the party’s co-leader, Gillian Mackay.

“We have already shown what we are capable of. It was the Scottish Greens who introduced free bus travel and opened up the country for young people, ended peak rail fares to support workers and students and scrapped school meal debt.

“With more MSPs we can, and will, do even more to cut the cost of living, deliver climate action that creates well-paid green jobs in every community and stand against the politics of hate being peddled by parties like Reform.

“We aren’t shy about saying who will pay for it, it will be the super-rich, greedy landlords and tax avoiders. Scotland needs MSPs who will take on those who are making so many people’s lives so difficult and will make them pay for our solutions.”

The Scottish Lib Dems marked the milestone by releasing an election leaflet across the country.

“Scotland has so much going for it. But right now it feels like our country simply isn’t working,” leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said.

“Household bills are soaring. The long waits to see your GP. The national embarrassment of the ferries fiasco. And Scottish education just isn’t what it used to be.

“People right across our country are tired and frustrated. They’re right to be.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats believe Scotland deserves better than this. We believe in fairness for everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from.”