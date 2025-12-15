Rob Reiner’s son Nick arrested after death of director and wife Michele

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner has been arrested following the death of the Hollywood director and his wife Michele.

Nick, 32, was arrested on Sunday night and is being held in custody on a four million dollar (£2.9 million) bail, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Inmate Information Centre.

It comes after detectives launched an investigation into an “apparent homicide” after two bodies were found at the director’s home on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Press Association.

While authorities are yet to announce the identities of the two bodies, a spokesman for the family has confirmed the death of the filmmaker and his wife of more than 35 years in a statement reported by US publications.

Reiner was a prolific filmmaker and actor and created some of the most well-known movies of the 1980s and 1990s, including romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989 and legal thriller A Few Good Men in 1992.

Nick worked with his father on the 2016 film, Being Charlie, which was loosely inspired on Nick’s experience of addiction and attending rehab.

The film, which he co-wrote, was directed by Rob and follows the son of a us governor, Charlie, played by Nick Robinson, as he battles with drug abuse.

In an interview with US publication People Magazine, Nick explained that the film was not about him, however parts of the story he had experienced himself including going to rehab throughout his teenage years and his own experiences of homelessness and spending “weeks” on the streets for refusing to return to a rehab facility.

Tributes have poured in for the Hollywood director and his wife including from former US president Barack Obama, former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and singer Sir Elton John.

US president Donald Trump has also commented on the death with a post on Truth Social where he described Reiner as a “tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star”.

He continued to suggest that the couple’s death was politically motivated.

Mr Trump claimed Rob and Michele died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump derangement syndrome.

“He was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Rob was also known for directing 1986 film Stand By Me and 1990’s Misery, both of which are adaptations of Stephen King books.

In a post on X, King, 78, said he was “horrified and saddened” by the death of Reiner and his wife Michele.

“Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me,” he said.

Mr Obama wrote on X that he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele”.

He added: “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”