The family of Nicola Bulley said the missing dog walker was suffering from “brain fog” before she disappeared.

In a statement released by the devastated family on Thursday, they said the mum-of-two was struggling with peri menopause which caused certain side effects.

They said: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”

Desperate to find their daughter, Ms Bulley’s father today said they “need a breakthrough”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: ““Every day is a struggle. [We’re] no further on from three weeks ago. [We] just need a breakthrough to give us some hope.”

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)