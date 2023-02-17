Nicola Bulley – latest: Missing dog walker suffered ‘brain fog’ before disappearance as father hopes for breakthrough
Mum-of-two was battling side effects caused by peri menopause
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
The family of Nicola Bulley said the missing dog walker was suffering from “brain fog” before she disappeared.
In a statement released by the devastated family on Thursday, they said the mum-of-two was struggling with peri menopause which caused certain side effects.
They said: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”
Desperate to find their daughter, Ms Bulley’s father today said they “need a breakthrough”.
Speaking to Sky News, he said: ““Every day is a struggle. [We’re] no further on from three weeks ago. [We] just need a breakthrough to give us some hope.”
Meanwhile, Lancashire Police referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Missing dog walker suffered ‘brain fog’ before disappearance, family say
The family of Nicola Bulley said the missing dog walker was suffering from “brain fog” before she disappeared.
In a statement released by the devastated family on Thursday, they said the mum-of-two was struggling with peri menopause which caused certain side effects.
They said: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”
‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence
‘Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much,’ family says
Sunak expresses concern over disclosures relating to Nicola Bulley’s private life
Rishi Sunak has expressed concern over Lancashire Police’s decision to disclose information about Nicola Bulley’s personal life.
The force came under fire for what was labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley‘s struggles with alcohol and the menopause in a press conference.
Speaking to Sky News this evening, Mr Sunak said: I was concerned that private information was put in the public domain and I’m pleased the police are looking at how that happened and the investigation.
He added: “My thoughts are with Nicola’s friends and family and the focus must be on continuing to try and find her.”
Police to conduct internal review into Bulley probe
Lancashire Police are set to conduct an internal review into the Nicola Bulley investigation, the force has confirmed.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.
“She is also PIP 4 accredited and has attended the national reviewer course.”
ICYMI: Lancashire Police refer themselves to watchdog over prior contact with Nicola Bulley
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Eleanor Noyce has more:
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s last text message revealed
The 45-year-old mother of two arranged a playdate with a friend just minutes before she disappeared
Map reveals key areas in search for Nicola Bulley
Loose Women viewers enraged as two stars clash during heated Nicola Bulley debate
Loose Women viewers were left angered by a tense debate about the Nicola Bulley investigation.
On Thursday’s edition of the ITV show (16 February), the panellists discussed the police’s search for the missing mother, and whether they were right to share details about “significant issues” Ms Bulley had in her personal life.
Kéllé Bryan supported people’s questioning of the police’s handling of the case, stating: “I guess my personal issue is the trust for the police. I think people have every right to ask them questions.”
Loose Women viewers left enraged by heated Nicola Bulley debate
The panel were discussing the police’s handling of the investigation
Starmer ‘very surprised’ by what Lancashire police released on Nicola Bulley’s personal information
Sir Keir Starmer has said he was “very surprised to see what the police had put out there” when they released information about missing Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause.
In an interview with Times Radio, which will be broadcast from 5pm, the Labour leader said: “I was very surprised to see what the police had put out there.
“I was not sure why that degree of personal information was necessary.
“I think I read that they had spoken to the family about it, but I was very surprised. If there is, in the fullness of time, a good justification then so be it but I think most people would be very uncomfortable. I certainly felt uncomfortable with that private information being put in the public domain.”
Nicola Bulley: Investigation into whether police disclosed personal issues ‘inappropriately’
A data watchdog is set to probe Lancashire Police about the force’s decision to disclose personal details about missing Nicola Bulley.
Earlier this week, the force detailed how the mother of two’s had been struggling with alcohol and hormone replacement therapy for perimenopause in the lead-up to her disappearance on January 27.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog at around 9.10am along the River Wyre near where she lived with her family in Lancashire village St Michael’s on Wyre.
The information commissioner Jonathan Edwards said on Friday it would be taking Lancashire Police to task about the decision to disclose the intimate details.
“Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately,” Mr Edwards said.
Data watchdog to quiz police over release of Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles
Lancashire Police criticised for releasing Nicola Bulley’s struggle with alcohol and menopause
Watch: Man recalls the moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone
The man who found Nicola Bulley’s abandoned phone lying on a bench near River Wyre has spoken about the moment he saw it.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies