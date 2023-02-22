✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search for the mother-of-two.

The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around one mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

She had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

In a statement read out by Lancashire Police, the 45-year-old’s family urged that the press and members of the public - TikTok sleuths included - “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives.

“It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now,” the family said.