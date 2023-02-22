Nicola Bulley – latest: TikTok threatens to remove conspiracy accounts after body found
Police searching for missing mother confirm body found in reeds was that of Ms Bulley
Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre
TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search for the mother-of-two.
The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.
Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around one mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.
She had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.
In a statement read out by Lancashire Police, the 45-year-old’s family urged that the press and members of the public - TikTok sleuths included - “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives.
“It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now,” the family said.
TikTok takes action against Nicola Bulley conspiracy theorists who ‘disrupted’ search
Social media giant says it will not hestitate to remove accounts that violating community guidelines
Police ‘refused’ help to search Nicola Bulley
The Lancashire police refused extra help to search for Nicola Bulley in a “bizarre” and “inexcusable” move.
Search and rescue teams and other police forces offered to help search for the mother-of-two, but the constabulary reportedly dismissed their advances.
“To say they have covered off areas when a missing person is still missing is just bizarre,” a search and rescue source told The Sun.
‘Serious questions’ for Nicola Bulley probe
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have to answer “serious questions” over why it took more than three weeks to find her body in the River Wyre, experts have said.
It was on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, close to where a tree had fallen on its side with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.
The same stretch of water has been searched both by police and a specialist company since the mother of two’s disappearance, with nothing being found as speculation in the case hit fever pitch and amateur sleuths travelled to St Michael’s on Wyre in their droves.
Nusrit Mehtab, a former Metropolitan Police superintendent, said an independent inquiry should scrutinise the police investigation, decision-making and “poor communication strategy”.
Lizzie Dearden reports.
'Serious questions' for Bulley probe after dog walkers find body 23 days later
Search expert defends operation and claims it did not cover ‘reeds’ as formal identification awaited
Map shows where police searched and where body was found
A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found has been released.
The body was found by two dog walkers a mile from where Bulley was last seen, who alerted the police.
The two walkers made the find about a mile downstream of the River Wyre, and just south of a nearby caravan park and fish farm.
Martha McHardy has more.
Map shows where police searched and where body was found in Nicola Bulley search
Ms Bulley was last seen walking along the towpath near Allotment Lane at around 9am on 27 January
People may be more fearful to report missing loved ones now
The former inspector of constabulary said people may be “more fearful of stepping forward to report loved ones missing” after the “gross invasion of privacy” suffered by Nicola Bulley and her family.
Zoe Billingham made the remarks after receiving her CBE from the Princess Royal at a Windsor Castle investiture yesterday.
The body of 45-year-old Ms Bulley was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after she was last seen on 27 January.
Read more here.
People may be more fearful to report loved ones missing after Nicola Bulley case
‘What we’ve seen over the last few days is not okay, it’s not what we would ordinarily see in a missing persons investigation.’
Selfie-takers ‘wanted validation from being at disappearance site’
People taking selfies at the site where Nicola Bulley went missing could have been seeking a sense of “personal validation” or might have been hoping to make money from online clicks, an expert has suggested.
In the weeks after the mother-of-two’s disappearance, a family friend said members of the public had arrived from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, making the area feel like a “tourist spot”.
Areeq Chowdhury, head of policy, data and digital technologies at the Royal Society – a fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists – described the social media frenzy in the case of Ms Bulley as “disgusting”.
Read more here.
Selfie-takers 'wanted validation from being at Nicola Bulley disappearance site'
Others might have been people wanting to make money from clicks online, a parliamentary committee heard.
Suspected area of River Wyre where body was found during search for Nicola Bulley
Braverman awaiting result of police review of handling of Nicola Bulley case
The Home Secretary has said she will see what Lancashire Police’s own inquiries “come back with” when asked if there would be an external review into the force’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.
Suella Braverman said she was not “wholly satisfied” with responses given by the chief constable when she demanded an explanation as to why some of Ms Bulley’s personal details were put into the public domain.
But Ms Braverman said the force’s own investigation into how the case was handled must “carry out its own process”.
Braverman awaiting result of police review of handling of Nicola Bulley case
The Home Secretary said the police’s investigation into how the case was handled must ‘carry out its own process’.
Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says
than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found.
Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.
Matt Mathers reports:
Rugby star's disappearance 'exactly the same' as missing Nicola Bulley, says brother
Bryn Hargeaves vanished in West Virginia last year, and now brother Gareth has drawn parallels with missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley’s family speak of devastation as her body formally identified
The family of Nicola Bulley have said they will “never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments” as police confirmed her body was pulled from a river.
The mother-of-two was discovered on Sunday morning in the River Wyre in Lancashire, more than three weeks on from when she disappeared.
She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.
Nicola Bulley's family speak of devastation as her body formally identified
Lancashire Police did not address the widespread criticism they received for releasing some of her personal details into the public domain.
