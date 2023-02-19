Nicola Bulley – latest: Body found in River Wyre close to where dog walker went missing
No formal identification has yet taken place, says Lancashire Police
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
Police searching for Nicola Bulley have retrieved a body from the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two went missing in January.
The discovery came after a road and a footpath were cordoned off near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
A police helicopter was seen flying nearby. The search site is about a mile from where Ms Bulley was last spotted.
Lancashire Police confirmed a body had been found by divers but said that no formal identification had yet taken place.
They added: “Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”
It was reported that the latest developments followed a tip-off from two walkers.
The mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog on January 27.
A body has been found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, police have said.
No formal identification has yet been carried out, Lancashire Police said.
Procedures to identify the body are ongoing and the force is currently treating the death as unexplained, it said.
My colleague Jane Dalton has more:
The mother of two has been missing since 27 January
Family yet to comment on discovery of body
Nicola Bulley’s family are yet to comment after a body has been found in the River Wyre close to where the mother went missing.
No formal identification has taken place yet so police cannot confirm who the person is.
But the missing dog walker’s family have spoken out a lot in the last three weeks since Ms Bulley went missing on 27 January.
In a recent statement, the family said: “It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and [her partner] Paul’s private life.
“As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police last night released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.
“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.
“The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.”
Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
A body has been found in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley after a tip-off by members of the public.
The 45-year-old, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.
Read the full story of the timeline of the mother’s disappearance.
Mapped: Body found close to Rawcliffe Road, police say
The as-yet-unidentified body was discovered close to Rawcliffe Road, police have said.
The road runs tightly parallel to the river at several points.
The body is reported to have been discovered by dog walkers less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley went missing.
Locals may have been aware of police presence at river, say police
Here is the latest from Lancashire Police on Twitter, who acknowledged that residents in St Michael’s may have been aware of police activity by the river:
Video report: Police recover body in river near to where Nicola Bulley went missing
Police statement in full as body found in River Wyre
Here is the full statement from Lancashire Police, after a body was discovered in the River Wyre:
“We were called today at 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.
“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.
“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.
“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.
“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”
Pictured: Police search river as roads nearby ‘cordoned off'
Here are some images from the scene of an intensified police search at the River Wyre this afternoon:
Investigation chief ‘arrives at scene of search’ on River Wyre
Rebecca Smith, the Detective Superintendent leading the Nicola Bulley investigation, has arrived at the scene of an apparently intensified search in recent hours, according to Sky News.
Helicopters and divers have been spotted at a stretch of the River Wyre this afternoon, with police having reportedly cordoned off nearby roads.
Police ‘seal off roads’ close to where Nicola Bulley went missing
Police searching for Nicola Bulley have reportedly cordoned off roads close to where the mother-of-two went missing.
Divers and a helicopter have been spotted nearby.
“It all happened so fast. Police have sealed all the roads off. It’s fair to say a massive search is underway,” a photographer at the scene told the Daily Mirror, which reported claims that it follows a tip-off from two walkers.
