Nicola Bulley inquest live: Mother-of-two died after falling into River Wyre in freezing temperatures
Nicola Bulley would have found it ‘almost impossible’ to swim against current, experts say
Nicola Bulley’s family slammed online trolls after a coroner ruled that the mother-of-two died by accident after falling into a river near her home.
A statement issued outside the court on behalf of Ms Bulley’s family urged people “people to look at the facts” and ignore on those spreading baseless theories on the internet.
“We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring,” the statement said.
Ms Bulley died after accidentally falling into the River Wyre in freezing temperatures, an inquest into her death concluded.
She was walking her springer spaniel Willow when she accidentally fell into the water, with experts stating it would have been “almost impossible to swim against the current”.
Breaking: Nicola Bulley died by accident, coroner rules
Nicola Bulley died after accidentally falling into the River Wyre in freezing temperatures, an inquest has found.
The 45-year-old mortgage adviser would have suffered cold water shock which would have produced a “powerful response”, causing her to inhale a fatal amount of water and lose consciousness within a maximum of 45 seconds.
A Home Office pathologist told her inquest at Preston County Hall that her cause of death was drowning, and that there had been no evidence of any third party involvement.
Holly Evans reports:
Nicola Bulley drowned accidentally after falling into cold water, inquest rules
45-year-old is believed to have suffered cold water shock after falling into the River Wyre
Nicola Bulley drowned accidentally after falling into cold water, inquest rules
Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley died after accidentally falling into the River Wyre in freezing temperatures, an inquest has concluded.
The 45-year-old mortgage adviser was walking her springer spaniel when she accidentally fell into the water in St Michael’s, Lancashire, with experts stating it would have been “almost impossible to swim against the current”.
Bulley would have suffered cold water shock which would have produced a “powerful response”, causing her to inhale a fatal amount of water and lose consciousness within a maximum of 45 seconds, the inquest heard.
A Home Office pathologist told the inquest at Preston County Hall that her cause of death was drowning and that there had been no evidence of any third-party involvement.
Holly Evans reports from the second day of the inquest.
Nicola Bulley drowned accidentally after falling into cold water, inquest rules
45-year-old is believed to have suffered cold water shock after falling into the River Wyre
Police release Ring doorbell picture of Nicola Bulley prior to disappearance
Lancashire Police have released an image from Ring doorbell footage showing Nicola Bulley, her partner Paul Ansell and her children leaving their home on the morning of her disappearance.
The image was shown as evidence at the two-day inquest into her death at County Hall in Preston, Lancashire.
ICYMI: Diving expert who led private search for Nicola Bulley says he hasn’t been asked for evidence at inquest
The diving specialist who led a private search for Nicola Bulley in Lancashire has said he has not been asked to give evidence at her inquest.
Peter Faulding, CEO of Specialist Group International (SGI), who had assisted police with previous missing persons investigations, was asked by Ms Bulley’s family to help with the search after she disappeared near her home in St Michael’s on Wyre in January.
His team spent three days scanning a three-mile stretch of the River Wyre using sonar equipment, but did not find any trace of the mother-of-two in the section of the river they searched.
Man who led private search for Nicola Bulley ‘hasn’t been asked for inquest evidence’
Underwater search expert Peter Faulding and his team were asked to help in the search
When did Nicola Bulley go missing? Timeline of the mystery as inquest concludes
The inquest into the death of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, beginning on Monday (26 June), has now concluded.
The 45-year-old vanished after dropping her daughters at school and then walking her dog along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.
Emily Atkinson and William Mata outline the timeline of events leading to the inquest:
When did Nicola Bulley go missing? Timeline of the mystery as inquest begins
Lancashire Police have been criticised for disclosing details of menopause and alcohol struggles
Police hit out at ‘ill-informed speculation’ and ‘conspiracy theories'
Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables, Head of Crime, Lancashire Constabulary, said: “I want to start by saying that first and foremost my thoughts today are with Nikki’s family and loved ones.
“They have been through the most unimaginable ordeal over the last six months, and I can only hope that this inquest will help in some small way by answering some of the questions they had about what happened to Nikki on January 27 and will allow them to start the process of rebuilding their lives as best as they can.
“I would like to thank Dr Adeley for his careful consideration of the evidence presented to this inquest as well as legal counsel and all of the witnesses for their participation.
“I hope that HM Coroner’s clear and definitive findings will put an end ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories which have been so damaging to Nikki’s family, the community of St Michael’s.
“I would like to finish by bringing this back to Nikki. She was clearly a much-loved mum, partner, daughter, sister and friend. and I would once again express my deepest sympathy to all her loved ones, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time to allow them the time and space to rebuild and to heal. Thank you.”
Nicola Bulley: Family hit out at social media speculation after death ruled as accidental
Nicola Bulley’s husband called NHS for help after mother of two suffered mental health ‘blip’
Nicola Bulley’s concerned family contacted emergency services to seek help for her increased alcohol use just days before she was reported missing, an inquest has heard.
Mental health clinician Theresa Lewis Leevy told Preston County Hall she had responded to a call made by Ms Bulley’s husband Paul Ansell and her sister on January 10, and attended their home address alongside a police officer and a paramedic.
“We were greeted by Nicola’s partner and sister and shown to the living room where we had a conversation about increased alcohol use since Christmas time and a conversation about concerns for Nicola’s welfare,” she said.
Holly Evans reports.
Nicola Bulley’s husband called NHS for help days before she went missing
Mental health response team visited her home address on January 10 following concerns around her alcohol use
Family slam online trolls - ‘look at the facts'
Nicola Bulley’s family slammed online trolls after a coroner ruled that the mother-of-two died by accident after falling into a river near her home.
A statement issued outside the court on behalf of Ms Bulley’s family urged people “people to look at the facts and ignore any amateur views and opinions”.
The statement said:”The last few months have been extremely tough to process for the family. The emotional impact will stay long in our hearts and whilst we’ll never get over the loss of our Nikki, we will forever remember her as the brilliant mum, partner, daughter and sister that we all knew and loved so very much.
“The help and support we have received over these few months has meant more than words can say. From family and friends, to complete strangers across the country and world, thank you. Nikki and Paul’s girls have already taken great comfort in the deeply thoughtful gifts sent to them in goodwill, and in time they will read the many cards which are filled with such kindness and love. Sadly, we feel the need to again raise and address the issue of social media.
“It’s upsetting that we’ve continued to receive negative targeted messages and still witness wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms.
“We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the Coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring. We want to formally say thank you for the support and compassion showed by Lancashire Constabulary, HM Coroner Dr Adeley, his team, Sophie Cartwright KC of Dean Court Chambers, and Terry Wilcox of Hudgell Solicitors.
“Now we need to be allowed time to comprehend all of the events leading up to this day.
“We ask that you all respect our privacy at this time, let us rebuild and take time to heal.”
ICYMI: Diving expert who led private search for Nicola Bulley says he hasn’t been asked for evidence at inquest
The diving specialist who led a private search for Nicola Bulley in Lancashire has said he has not been asked to give evidence at her inquest.
Peter Faulding, CEO of Specialist Group International (SGI), who had assisted police with previous missing persons investigations, was asked by Ms Bulley’s family to help with the search after she disappeared near her home in St Michael’s on Wyre in January.
Lucy Skoulding reports:
Man who led private search for Nicola Bulley ‘hasn’t been asked for inquest evidence’
Underwater search expert Peter Faulding and his team were asked to help in the search
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies