Nicola Bulley – latest: Lancashire police ‘sexist’ for revealing missing dog walker’s alcohol issues
‘It’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain’
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
A former victims’ commissioner has criticised Lancashire Police for being “sexist” after they controversially revealed Nicola Bulley’s alcohol issues.
“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.
“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” she told BBC 4’s Today programme.
It comes as Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.
In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.
“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Former victims’ commissioner criticises Lancashire police for revealing Nicola’s personal information
Former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said she is worried about people making complaints in future after the police disclosed personal information about Nicola Bulley.
Asked about the police disclosing personal information about Nicola Bulley, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.
“I’m sure they would have explained themselves if they had an explanation ... if it was relevant it needed to be in a public domain at the start and it wasn’t. I mean, that is a really worrying error. It is frankly dreadful.”
She added: “Coming back to this information - you know, I’m worried about future people making complaints.”
She went on: “If one of your relatives has gone missing ... and may have some weaknesses, as goodness knows we all do, then would you, first of all, go to the police at all as early as you should when you will have to tell them all the intimate details to help them with their inquiry - that’s essential.
“But would you if it’s going to be on the front page of The Sun the next day or a week later? And if you do, will you tell them these details?”
Missing Nicola Bulley: What is the focus of police investigation?
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are looking at a number of ways to find out where she is.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped off her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.
Lancashire Police said there has been an “unprecedented amount of work” on the investigation, with more than 40 dedicated detectives looking through hundreds of hours of possible leads.
More than 300 premises have been visited and around 1,500 pieces of information have been received, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Extensive searches have been carried out on the River Wyre, with officers searching as far as the sea.
The mother-of-two vanished while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.
‘Lessons to be learned’ for police searching for missing women, council leader says
Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley have “lessons to be learned”, Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent has said.
Asked for his thoughts on criticism of Lancashire Police, he told Sky News: “I think that there are lessons to be learned, but I think they’ve done their best in difficult circumstances.”
Talking about the information on Ms Bulley revealed by police, Mr Vincent went on: “That was put out there with the knowledge of Nicola’s family because other people were seeking to make that information public.
“That wasn’t the police’s decision, their hand was forced, should they have done it? Again, with the benefit of hindsight, that should be looked into in future cases.
“I think they have done their best in difficult circumstances.”
Family says Bulley had ‘crisis’ when she stopped taking HRT
Missing Nicola Bulley’s “crisis” was caused by her stopping her HRT, her family say.
Ms Bulley, who has been missing from her Lancashire home since Friday 27 January, had been suffering intense headaches because of the medication, they said in a statement released by police.
The 45-year-old had been taking hormone-replacement therapy because of symptoms of perimenopause, her family explained.
Jane Dalton has more.
Nicola Bulley’s family say missing mother had ‘crisis’ when she stopped taking HRT
Mother-of-two had suffered intense headaches that had led her to stop taking the medication, family reveal
Bizarre moment Nicola Bulley detective says she ‘can’t speak to the dog’
Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.
Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.
But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.
The Nicola Bulley case has exposed deep flaws in UK policing
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley at some point between around 9.10am and 9.20am on Friday 27 January has caused grievous suffering to her family, demanded substantial police resources, and seized the attention of the nation.
As with many missing person cases, there are particular challenges and frustrations that form an inevitable part of such an investigation.
However, it is fair to say that the way the Lancashire Constabulary has conducted itself over the past traumatic three weeks hasn’t inspired confidence, and has instead, once again, raised troubling broader questions about the way the police view the safety of women.
It seems clear now that the flow of information provided by the Lancashire force about Nicola has been unsatisfactory, both from an operational standpoint and from a “comms” point of view.
The late release of sensitive personal details about alcohol use “brought on by the menopause” can only have added to what Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell describes as their “unprecedented hell”.
It seems all too easy for the police to forget that there are two daughters, family, friends and loved ones who are also part of this story – as well as Bulley herself.
Read The Independent’s editorial here.
Watch: Nicola Bulley’s family plead for end to speculation over her private life
Bizarre moment detective says she ‘can’t speak to the dog’
Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.
Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.
But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.
“We have consulted people and we’re ongoing with consulting people. But, obviously, I can’t speak to the dog,” detective superintendent Rebecca Smith said.
Emily Atkinson reports.
‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence
Nicola Bulley family has urged the public to end the “appalling” speculation about her private life, saying the public focus has become “distracted” from finding the missing mother-of-two.
Lancashire Police faced a huge backlash after revealing that the missing dog walker suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced in the months before she went missing.
The revelations came hours after senior officers said that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.
Read the family’s statement in full:
Police accused of pushing ‘crazy’ women stereotype
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have been accused of perpetuating the stereotype that women are “crazy” and “hormonal” after they revealed she had alcohol issues brought on by menopause.
Lancashire Police sparked outrage on Wednesday when they revealed the personal details of the mother of two’s struggles, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.
Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told The Independent it was “inexcusable” the police have “weaponised” the fact Ms Bulley was menopausal to “justify” her disappearance.
Ms Reid added: “I can’t see what the police, or anybody, or perhaps most importantly her, is hoping to do by bringing that narrative into it”.
Maya Oppenheim has more.
