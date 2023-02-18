✕ Close Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Nicola Bulley’s family “just need a breakthrough to give us some hope”, her father has said, three weeks after the mother-of-two went missing while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

“Every day is a struggle,” said Ernie Bulley, shortly after the family revealed that the 45-year-old was dealing with side effects from the menopause.

They said: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”

Rishi Sunak has since expressed concern over Lancashire Police’s decision to disclose information about Ms Bulley’s personal life, as the force came under fire for what was labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley‘s struggles with alcohol and the menopause.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Sunak said: I was concerned that private information was put in the public domain and I’m pleased the police are looking at how that happened and the investigation.”