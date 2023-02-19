Nicola Bulley – latest: ‘Really disturbing’ remarks on Bulley detective draw flak from ex-police watchdog
Lancashire police criticised earlier for revealing personal information about missing mother of two
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
The comments made against a female detective leading the search for Nicola Bulley have come under severe criticism from a former head of a police watchdog.
Zoe Billingham, who headed His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said the remarks by “a small section of the media” were “really disturbing”.
“It’s the 21st century. I think it’s important to call out the disgraceful comments (in a small section of the media) about the appearance of a competent senior female detective,” Ms Billingham tweeted.
“We’ve talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that’s really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to,” she told Sky News.
Lancashire Police have also drawn widespread criticism, including from prime minister Rishi Sunak, for revealing that Ms Bulley been struggling with alcohol use and the menopause.
Meanwhile, a missing persons expert has claimed Ms Bulley could have gone “off-grid”.
Lancashire Police ‘thought tabloid was going to publish story about Nicola Bulley’s medical history’
Lancashire Police's decision to reveal private details about Nicola Bulley’s medical history is thought to have been prompted by fears that a tabloid newspaper was about to publish details about her struggles with the menopause, according to the Sunday Times.
“They made a mistake and over-re- acted,” a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet. “These kind of private details were never going to be published in any newspaper.”
The claim chimes with the statement released by Ms Bulley’s family the following day, in which they said: “As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.
“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.”
Nicola Bulley ‘may have gone off-grid’, expert suggests
Missing persons expert Charlie Hedges, who has four decades of experience searching for missing adults and children, today said he thinks “we need to keep our minds open to all options” over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
“The river was the most important thing to check out. That’s been thoroughly searched with no outcome and no indication that she’s there,” he told a broadcaster on Saturday.
“Nobody goes missing without a reason, and understanding what’s going on in someone’s life is really really important. And all lines of action need to be followed. It may be just that she just took the decision to go off, but it’s not that easy to go off-grid in today’s world.”
My colleague Joseph Rachman has more details:
Police request help from 'one of UK's top investigators' to solve case – report
The Lancashire Police have reportedly sought help from a top investigator from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in search for missing Nicola Bulley.
The detective, who hasn’t been named, has advised the Lancashire Police to bring in external experts to solve the case, the Mirror reported.
He had reportedly previously worked on the case of murdered police community support officer Julia James, and had helped solve major criminal cases in the past.
ICYMI: Police to launch internal review over decision to release Nicola Bulley's personal info
Lancashire Constabulary has said it would launch an internal review of its search for Nicola Bulley over its decision to release private information about the missing mother of two.
The intervention comes as the police have drawn flak for revealing details to the public about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and menopause.
UK prime minister Rishi Saunak had said he is “concerned” about how Ms Bulley’s private information was released by the police.
The police searching for Nicola Bulley are to be investigated by the information commissioner over whether they breached data laws, The Daily Telegraph reported.
Police revealing Nicola Bulley's private info 'sexist as it gets,' former victims’ commissioner says
Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, an independent adviser to the government, has criticised the release of Ms Bulley’s personal information to the public by the Lancashire police, calling it “as sexist as it comes.”
“Would we have had police officers saying... he’s been unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he’s been suffering from erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks? I think not ... I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” Ms Baird told the BBC.
She further added that the decision to release private information of the mother of two could further undermine people’s trust in the police.
ICYMI: Nicola Bulley's last text messages suggest she may not have been in crisis
About half an hour before Nicola Bulley’s phone was recovered, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate, police say.
Ms Bulley missing while walking her dog along the River Wyre about three weeks ago.
Lancashire police had said in a statement that the mother of two was struggling with alcohol issues and menopause.
The release of sensitive personal information about Ms Bulley has drawn criticism on the police investigation.
One of Ms Bulley’s friends had told the Mirror earlier this month about the text messages the mother of two sent minutes before she vanished.
These messages have come back in focus after the release of Ms Bulley’s personal information suggesting she was in crisis before her disappearance.
“You wouldn’t have done that if you were going to get up and go missing,” the friend told the Mirror.
TikTok sleuths dig up woodland near where Nicola Bulley disappeared
TikTok detectives have been spotted digging up woodland near where Nicola Bulley disappeared.
Lancashire Police have urged the public not to interfere with the case.
Investigators say amateur sleuths have “distracted” the search for the mother of two.
A recent video circulating on social media shows two men who seem to be searching a patch of woodland near the River Wyre where Ms Bulley disappeared with one digging up a patch of land as the other films.
“We have made it very clear that online amateur sleuths should not be coming to St Michael’s interfering with the investigation and causing concern to the local community. They are a continuing distraction to the case and our efforts to trace Nicola,” a police spokesman told The Independent.
Nicola Bulley police condemned for ‘sexist error’ in disclosing private information
Dame Vera Bird, the former victims’ commissioner, condemned the Lancashire Constabulary’s decision to disclose information about her personal health problems as “sexist”.
On Wednesday the police revealed that the 45-year-old mother of two had issues with alcohol brought on by her struggles with menopause.
The move sparked a backlash from the public, MPs and women’s rights campaigners. The Home Secretary, Suella Braverma, also met with police leaders to deman an explanation.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday Dame Vera said she worried people might be put off from making complaints if they were worried information about them would be made public.
She added: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.
