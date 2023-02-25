Nicola Bulley – latest: Mural for missing mother unveiled as family prepares for funeral
“It was nice for people to stop and see it”, local artist Danny Bench remarked
Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre
A mural has been painted in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown as the family prepares for her funeral.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on 27 January.
Almost 250 people gathered in the centre of South Woodham Ferrers, Essex on Thursday evening for a candlelit vigil. On Wednesday, local artist Danny Bench finalised a moving mural dedicated to Nicola on Hullbridge Road.
The man behind Murals by Danny Bench, he dedicated four hours on Wednesday to the bulk of the artwork.
Mr Bench was a friend of the family, with Nicola’s sister, Louise Cunningham, approving the mural before he started work on it. He had attended William de Ferrers School alongside Nicola, taking two days off work to complete the piece.
“A lot of people were stopping and hanging out of the windows”, Mr Bench told Manchester Evening News.
“I finished it just before the school run and it went a bit crazy with everyone stopping and taking pictures and putting flowers down. It was really nice for people to stop and see it.”
Mural unveiled in Nicola Bulley’s hometown by local artist and family friend
A mural has been painted in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown as the family prepares for her funeral.
On Wednesday, local artist Danny Bench finalised a moving mural dedicated to Nicola on Hullbridge Road, having dedicated four hours on Wednesday to the bulk of the artwork.
Mr Bench was a friend of the family, with Nicola’s sister, Louise Cunningham, approving the mural before he started work on it. He had attended William de Ferrers School alongside Nicola, taking two days off work to complete the piece.
“A lot of people were stopping and hanging out of the windows”, Mr Bench told Manchester Evening News.
“I finished it just before the school run and it went a bit crazy with everyone stopping and taking pictures and putting flowers down. It was really nice for people to stop and see it.”
Watchdog to probe welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s home days before she vanished
In case you missed it...
The police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer conducted a welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer from Lancashire Police visited the address on January 10.
Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.
On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard how the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.
Confirming it had launched an investigation, a spokesman for the IOPC said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday, we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on January 10, 2023.
Read the full story:
Watchdog to probe welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s home days before she vanished
A Lancashire Police officer visited the address on January 10, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
Nicola Bulley: Diver explains why his team failed to find body
In case you missed it...
A diving expert involved in the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley has defended his team’s involvement in the investigation.
A body was found in the River Wyre by two dog walkers not far from where the 45-year-old went missing three weeks ago.
Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment.
Read more:
Nicola Bulley: Diver explains why his team failed to find body
Specialist Group International founder and CEO Peter Faulding says sometimes his team are not able to find people
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police investigated over death of another missing mother
In case you missed it...
A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.
Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.
Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police officer accused of misconduct over Kiena Dawes death
Kiena Dawes’ family say she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police before her death, as officer investigated for gross misconduct
Nicola Bulley identified by dental records after her body was pulled from river
Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.
Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.
The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley‘s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.
Nicola Bulley identified by dental records after her body was pulled from river
The 45-year-old’s family were not in attendance at the hearing
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
In case you missed it...
Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary.
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body
Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.
Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.
Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.
“Although the area where she was found is just within the tidal section, I doubt she moved up and down the river very far,” a professor who studies rivers told The Telegraph.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body
Body of missing mother-of-two was discovered in a stretch of river already searched by police
Social media algorithms ‘fuelled online interest in Nicola Bulley case'
Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the Nicola Bulley case, experts have claimed.
More on this story here:
Social media algorithms fuelled online interest in Nicola Bulley case – experts
Social media experts have said platforms whose algorithms reward engagement drove ‘amateur sleuths’ and conspiracy theorists to discuss the case.
ICYMI: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer offer support to Nicola Bulley’s family
Public raise £10,000 for Nicola Bulley’s family following tragic discovery of body
The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.
Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.
The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Public raise £10,000 for Nicola Bulley’s family following tragic discovery of body
‘She had a heart made of gold,’ the 45-year-old’s friends said
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies