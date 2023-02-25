✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

A mural has been painted in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown as the family prepares for her funeral.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on 27 January.

Almost 250 people gathered in the centre of South Woodham Ferrers, Essex on Thursday evening for a candlelit vigil. On Wednesday, local artist Danny Bench finalised a moving mural dedicated to Nicola on Hullbridge Road.

The man behind Murals by Danny Bench, he dedicated four hours on Wednesday to the bulk of the artwork.

Mr Bench was a friend of the family, with Nicola’s sister, Louise Cunningham, approving the mural before he started work on it. He had attended William de Ferrers School alongside Nicola, taking two days off work to complete the piece.

“A lot of people were stopping and hanging out of the windows”, Mr Bench told Manchester Evening News.

“I finished it just before the school run and it went a bit crazy with everyone stopping and taking pictures and putting flowers down. It was really nice for people to stop and see it.”