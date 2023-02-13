✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Any trace of Nicola Bulley beside the river where she was last seen will now have disappeared, according to a former police officer from the area.

Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the mother of two walked are “not very forensically friendly”, the ex-officer said – especially as lots of boot prints from other people will have been since made in the ground.

Earlier, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer claimed police were wrong to say Ms Bulley had fallen into the River Wyre.

Philip Flower, an ex-superintendent, said “neither the facts nor the evidence” supported Lancashire Constabulary’s official theory.

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field near the river in St Michaels on Wyre on 27 January.

But writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Flower wrote: “Ms Bulley was a good swimmer. The water wasn’t fast flowing. There are no slip marks on the riverbank.”

Ms Bulley’s family also disputed the police theory that she fell into the river.

Lancashire Constabulary said they were still searching the river but the focus of the investigation had moved downstream to an area that becomes tidal near the coast.