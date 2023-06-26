Nicola Bulley live: Inquest to tackle mystery around dogwalker’s death after body found in River Wyre
Body was found 23 days after the mother-of-two disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog
The inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley will begin today, six months after the mother-of-two had first been reported missing.
Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
The mystery surrounding her disappearance sparked intense public interest as her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.
Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford but living in Inskip, was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person, resulting in a huge police search operation.
Private underwater search specialists were also called in by her family amid a conspiratorial social media frenzy fuelling waves of sightseers and content creators visiting the scene.
After Ms Bulley’s body was found, a statement released by the family read: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.”
Nicola Bulley was last seen near the river at around 9.20am on Friday 27 January, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at the school in the village.
She was understood to have been walking her dog Willow, a springer spaniel, along the River Wyre.
Around this time she sent an email and logged into a work call which ended 30 minutes later, though she remained logged onto the call.
Here is all we know:
The inquest into the death of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley will begin later on Monday.
Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
Her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.
Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford but living in Inskip, was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person, sparking a huge police search operation, with hundreds of local search volunteers and intense media and public interest.
Her disappearance sparked a huge police search and intense public interest until her body was recovered from a river
