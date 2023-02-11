✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Someone in the village must know something about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has claimed.

Speaking to Dan Walker in an interview on Channel 5, Mr Ansell said: “Whatever has happened in my eyes has to be somebody who, who knows the local area, who knows that. And the fact that nothing’s been seen or heard, I just truly believe that it’s something in the village.”

Mr Ansell explained that he and his wife had done the same walk for years. “And you see the same faces every single day, and on the very odd occasion when you see somebody that you know, you, you don’t know, they, they stand out like a sore thumb.”

Mr Ansell also grew emotional as he discussed his wife’s disappearance.

“It is horrendous because you, you people don’t just vanish into thin air. It’s absolutely impossible. So something has happened,”

He went on to beg for the search for his partner to be stepped up.

“My plea now is personally, I want every house, every garage, every out building, the land scrutinised. I want it all searched. I want it all scrutinised, every piece of it. And I’m, you’re not gonna appease me with anything else. That, that is what I want to happen.”