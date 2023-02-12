✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are wrong to say that the missing mother is in the River Wyre, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer has claimed.

Philip Flower, an ex-superintendent, said “neither the facts nor the evidence” support Lancashire Constabulary’s official theory.

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January.

Her phone and spaniel were later recovered near a bench on the river. But writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Flower cast doubt on the police’s main line of inquiry.

“Ms Bulley was a good swimmer,” he said. “The water wasn’t fast flowing. There are no slip-marks on the riverbank.”

He added: “And there doesn’t appear to be anything that would indicate she could have hit her head and become unconscious”.

Lancashire Constabulary said it was continuing to search the river but the focus of the investigation had moved downstream to an area that becomes tidal near the coast.