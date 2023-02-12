Nicola Bulley – latest: Former officer says police ‘wrong’ to say dog walker is in river
‘Neither the facts nor the evidence’ support theory, former Met officer says
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are wrong to say that the missing mother is in the River Wyre, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer has claimed.
Philip Flower, an ex-superintendent, said “neither the facts nor the evidence” support Lancashire Constabulary’s official theory.
Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January.
Her phone and spaniel were later recovered near a bench on the river. But writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Flower cast doubt on the police’s main line of inquiry.
“Ms Bulley was a good swimmer,” he said. “The water wasn’t fast flowing. There are no slip-marks on the riverbank.”
He added: “And there doesn’t appear to be anything that would indicate she could have hit her head and become unconscious”.
Lancashire Constabulary said it was continuing to search the river but the focus of the investigation had moved downstream to an area that becomes tidal near the coast.
ICYMI: The CCTV blind spots that could hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
A number of CCTV blindspots have been identified as the hunt for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley continues.
Police launched a search operation along the riverbank that has now extended to the sea, and have been working on the hypothesis Ms Bulley fell into the river.
Multiple searches of an area near the bench, the suspected “entry point” of where Ms Bulley could have gone into the water, have been conducted by police divers and underwater search experts.
Joe Middleton reports:
The CCTV blind spots that could hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Police admitted that there is still a ‘possibility’ Nicola Bulley left the area by a path not covered by CCTV
The women still missing as police continue search for Nicola Bulley
As the search for Ms Bulley continues, we take a look at the cases of other women who remain missing.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
The women still missing as police continue search for Nicola Bulley
Strange disappearance of mother-of-two brings light to mysteries surrounding several other missing women
Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case
Since the disappearance of the mother-of-two last month, budding Sherlocks have flooded online discussion boards to try to solve the case and point fingers – leading to police frustration. Ben Bryant speaks to them:
Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case
Since the disappearance of the mother-of-two last month, budding Sherlocks have flooded online discussion boards to try to solve the case and point fingers – leading to police frustration. Ben Bryant speaks to them
Recap - a timeline of Nicola’s disappearance
Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on 27 January around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Below is a full timeline of the events leading up to her disappearance:
Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s mysterious disappearance
Police have released a timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
Police widen investigation to include day before Nicola Bulley went missing
Lancashire Police has widened its investigation to include the day before missing dog walker Nicola Bulley disappeared.
Detectives returned to the village of St Michael’s on Wyre last week to request CCTV from the day before Nicola Bulley vanished on 27th January.
Police requested CCTV footage from a local garage that covers one of the key exit points from the fields where she went missing.
My colleague Martha McHardy reports:
Police widen investigation to include day before Nicola Bulley went missing
Detectives returned to the village of St Michael’s on Wyre last week to request CCTV from the day beofre Nicola Bulley vanished
Friends slam ‘ludicrous’ troll claims that partner is not showing enough emotion
Friends of Nicola Bulley have hit back at “ludicrous” claims by online trolls that the missing mother’s partner for apparently not showing emotion during TV interviews and appeals.
Mr Ansell was recently interviewed by Channel 5 and issue a plea to police to search every building in the area to find her.
He is also scepitcal of the theory that his partner is in the river.
Close friend Heather Gibbons told The Mail on Sunday: “He didn’t show emotion because he didn’t want his girls to see him broken on national television.
‘His girls are the priority. When you have a multitude of cameras pointing at you, that’s nerve-racking enough.
“Then there’s the knowledge that the interview is going out across national television with people scrutinising you. Think how that must be for the poor guy.”
‘Final push’ social media campaign lunched to find Nicola
Nicola Bulley’s friends and family have launched a “final push” social media campaign to find the missing mother-of-two.
Using the slogan ‘Bring Nikki Home’, friends and family urged people to change their social media profile pictures to an image of Ms Bulley with a gold background and two yellow hearts to raise awareness.
It was shared by her partner Paul, sister and close friend Emma White who said the “search is still ongoing for that vital piece of information to find Nikki”.
Police were wrong to say Nicola is in river - former senior Met officer
Police working on the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by saying that she was in the river, an ex-senior Metropolitan Police officer has said.
Writing in The Mail on Sunday, former superintendent Phillip Flower echoed the comments of search and rescue expert Peter Faulding, who also believes the river theory is wrong.
“Neither the facts nor the evidence support this official hypothesis,” Mr Flower says. “Ms Bulley was a good swimmer. The water wasn’t fast flowing. There are no slip-marks on the riverbank. And there doesn’t appear to be anything that would indicate she could have hit her head and become unconscious”.
Detectives handed new CCTV from garage
Detectives investigating Nicola Bulley’s disappearance have been given new CCTV footage from a garage near where she was last seen, it has been reported.
The footage covers the 24 hours before Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog along the river in St Micahel’s on Wyre more than two weeks ago.
A garage worker, who did not want to be named, told The Sun on Sunday: “Two smartly dressed officers came in following up, a man and a woman.
“They wanted the CCTV from the day before Nicola vanished and to take statements of any activity we had seen from that day.
“These officers were different to the ones in uniform, they seemed assertive”.
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
The 45-year-old mother of two arranged a playdate with a friend just minutes before she disappeared
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies