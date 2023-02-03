Nicola Bulley latest: Blow for missing dog walker’s family as new witness ‘didn’t see her’
Mother of two vanished near Lancashire river with her phone still on the line
The family of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been dealt a fresh blow after a second possible witness said she “didn’t see” the mum-of-two.
Police were urgently hunting for a ‘lady in red’ spotting walking her dog along the River Wyre around the same time the 45-year-old went missing last Friday.
But this possible second witness, 67-year-old Christine Bowman, said she “didn’t see” Ms Bulley while she was walking her own dog, Snowflake, reports the Mail.
Ms Bulley disappeared last Friday – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Police say that at this point there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
Possible second witness said she ‘didn’t see’ Ms Bulley
The possible second witness who was spotted on CCTV walking her own dog around the time Ms Bulley went missing said she knows nothing of significance to help with the case.
Christine Bowman, 67, who was out walking her dog Snowflake along the River Wyre last Friday around the time the missing mum vanished said she “didn’t see” Ms Bulley.
Ms Bowman said she found it strange that Lancashire Constabulary had issued an appeal to locate her when she spoke to police immediately after the incident last Friday to say she hadn’t seen Ms Bulley, reports the Mail.
Map traces Nicola Bulley’s steps before going missing
Using information from police and witnesses The Independent has traced the route of Nicola Bulley’s dog walk on which she went missing.
Watch: Police search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dog
Police urge residents to avoid ‘treacherous’ riverbank
Police have urged residents to avoid the area near to where Nicola Bulley went missing, warning that heavy rain left parts of the riverbank “treacherous”.
Supt Sally Riley said: “We know that Nicola going missing has caused a great deal of concern for the wider local community, as well as obviously being an awful time for her family.
“This remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.
“I appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but I would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours. We will share updates when we can, but we must be factual.
“Nicola’s family are being kept up to date with events and are being supported by officers.
“We are really grateful for the community’s help and co-operation so far, but I’d like to stress again parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.”
A diver with the specialist search teams from Lancashire Police on the banks of the River Wyre, in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as the search continues for missing woman Nicola Bulley.
