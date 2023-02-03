✕ Close Nicola Bulley: Parents of missing mother say their lives 'feel so empty' since disappearance

The family of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been dealt a fresh blow after a second possible witness said she “didn’t see” the mum-of-two.

Police were urgently hunting for a ‘lady in red’ spotting walking her dog along the River Wyre around the same time the 45-year-old went missing last Friday.

But this possible second witness, 67-year-old Christine Bowman, said she “didn’t see” Ms Bulley while she was walking her own dog, Snowflake, reports the Mail.

Ms Bulley disappeared last Friday – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Police say that at this point there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.