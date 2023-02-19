Nicola Bulley’s partner in ‘agony’ after divers find body in river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Bulley’s partner has spoken of his “agony” after divers found a body in the search for the missing mother-of-two.

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school on 27 January.

Lancashire Police said a formal identification is yet to be carried out but the 45-year-old mortgage adviser’s family have been informed.

In a message sent to a Sky News correspondent on Sunday evening, Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell said: “No words right now, just agony.”

(Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

A man and a woman walking their dog are understood to have discovered the body and called police on Sunday.

The body was found on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, a mile or so outside the village, close to where a tree had fallen on its side half in the water.

Police had earlier erected a tent and cordoned off the lane while police divers were called in, but the road reopened around three hours later once the body was recovered.

The police diving team could be seen conducting the search while a police drone and helicopter flew above.

Map of River Wyre (Google Maps/The Independent)

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” a statement said.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

