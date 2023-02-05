Nicola Bulley – latest news: Police say ‘key witness’ has come forward
Police believe that the mother of two fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.
Police announced on Saturday that they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.
In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.
On Friday, police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.
However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the theory.
She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.
In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.
'Key witness' comes forward
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.
This after officers said on Saturday that they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.
In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.
“We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday 27 January.
Underwater forensics expert brands police investigation into missing dog walker a ‘mess’
A leading underwater forensics expert has branded the police investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance “a mess”.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January. Despite an extensive search, Ms Bulley has yet to be found.
Lancashire Police revealed on 3 February that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river and was not suspicious but rather a “tragic case of a missing person.”
But forensics expert Peter Faulding, like Ms Bulley’s family, disputes these claims, arguing investigators should have found some evidence by now considering how long they’ve been probing the water for clues.
Mr Faulding is a leading confined space rescue and forensic search specialist who has worked on high-profile missing persons and “no body” murder investigations, including the cases of serial killer Peter Tobin and a five year-old girl who was abducted and killed in 2012, April Jones.
Read more:
Forensics expert brands police investigation into missing dog walker a ‘mess’
“My belief is she’s not in the river at all”, says forensics expert Peter Faulding as search for Nicola Bulley continues
Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river.
The search for mother-of-two has now run for more than a week.
In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.
She said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.”
Here is a timeline of events.
Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
Search teams are trawling the River Wyre and surrounding land near St Michael’s on Wyre.
'Vile' theories over missing Nicola Bulley 'incredibly hurtful' for family, friend says
A friend of Nicola Bulley has said that the “vile” theories about her disappearance are “incredibly hurtful” for the family.
“Everyone’s going to have their thoughts, their theories, everyone will be speculating”, Nicola Bulley’s friend Heather Gibbons said on BBC North West Tonight.
“To see some of the vile speculation online, to see some of the theories that are incredibly, incredibly hurtful, I don’t think people are realising that the family are sitting at home and able to access and see all of that”, Ms Gibbons added.
Watch:
Friend of Nicola Bulley shares 11 facts about the case in attempt to dispel online speculation
A close friend of missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley has shared a plea online in an attempt to dispel misinformation about the case.
Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing mother of two, has outlined 11 pieces of information she feels the public should know about the investigation. Amidst rampant online discussion about the case, Ms Ann has said it is “disgusting” that she has had to issue this statement to curb online sleuths.
With the permission of Ms Bulley’s “incredibly close” family before posting, she notes that the only CCTV camera “that would have seen everything” is not working.
The 11 facts confirmed by Ms Ann are as follows:
1. Paul Ansell and Nicola Bulley mostly work from home, which is why he was there that day
2. They both do this walk regularly, and Paul is very well-known in the community and very well recognised
3. The dog never has her harness on for a chunk of the walk. Mr Ansell and Ms Bulley remove it at the gate of the top field and then put it back on again when they leave
4. Mr Ansell and Ms Bulley rarely take the ball out for walks with Willow now as she is very protective over it, and it hasn’t made an appearance on walks in a while
5. Ms Bulley would often put her phone on loudspeaker whilst talking
6. Willow, the dog, was found very close to the bench and the harness. The harness was found on the floor, not on the bench
7. Ms Bulley is an incredibly strong swimmer
8. Ms Bulley drove to the school to drop her two daughters off, left her car there and walked to the river
9. The dog was dry when found by a member of the public
10. The dog has since returned
11. There is CCTV at the back of the caravan park. However, the only camera that isn’t working is the one that would have seen everything.
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.
On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person in a yellow coat seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.
In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.
The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.
“Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible. The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.”
Read more:
New witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation
Lancashire Police said speculation and abuse on social media aimed at people who are “merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable”
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance
The partner of Nicola Bulley has spoken out publicly for the first time since the mother-of-two went missing.
Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school last Friday morning.
Paul Ansell said: “We’re never going to lose hope, but right now it’s as though she vanished into thin air, it’s just insane.
“I can’t believe we’re a week on and of yet it seems we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around it.”
Speaking near the scene where the mother-of-two was last seen, Mr Ansell told broadcasters: “My whole focus is my two girls, just staying as strong as I can for them.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Missing dog walker’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance
Paul Ansell said he’d ‘never lose hope’ a week on from her disappearance
Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’
A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.
The mortgage adviser, disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.
Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished.
“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.
Watch:
Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’
A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family. The mortgage adviser, disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre. Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished. “We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nicola Bulley's husband is 'on worst rollercoaster of his life', says friend of missing mother
The husband of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life.”
A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.
“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.
Ms Bulley has been missing since last Friday, 27 January, when she took her dog for a walk on a path along the River Wyre at St Michaels on Wyre.
Watch:
Missing Nicola Bulley’s husband ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend
The husband of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life.” A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News. “He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said. Ms Bulley has been missing since last Friday, 27 January, when she took her dog for a walk on a path along the River Wyre at St Michaels on Wyre. Sign up for our newsletters.
Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished
Women are fearful of going out in the village where dog walker Nicola Bulley vanished a week ago, a potential witness traced by police has said.
Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as a dog walker who may have been one of the last people to see Ms Bulley before her disappearance last Friday morning as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
But after Ms Bowman, a retired teacher, was traced following a police appeal, she told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers and “doesn’t know anything”.
She added: “It has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”
Read more:
Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished
The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared last Friday while walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies