Police recover ‘stained glove’ in search for missing Nicola Bulley

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lancashire police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have reportedly been handed over a “stained glove” from the field where the dog walker was last seen in January.

A blue ski glove was taken away by the authorities in an evidence bag last week, The Sun reported, at a time when detectives centred their search in River Wyre where it was believed the mother of two might have fallen.

An image of what could be key evidence in the case showed the blue glove pictured over a tree branch.

The development comes ahead of the announcement that Lancashire police will hold a press conference on Wednesday to finally give updates to the family and public about the case.

It will be the police’s first press briefing in eight days and it is expected to be led by assistant chief constable Peter Lawson and senior investigating officer Rebecca Smith.

It is expected to take place at 11.30am.

The glove was found by two walkers on 7 February, several yards away from the bench where her mobile phone was found.

The walkers alerted the police and the glove was bagged to be taken away by the detectives.

The search for Ms Bulley has entered its third week. Lancashire Police believe she most likely fell into the river near a bench where her dog and mobile phone were found in St Michael’s on Wyre.

The search for Mr Bulley, 45, who went missing while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January, entered its 19th day on Wednesday. Lancashire Police has so far remained stuck to the controversial theory that she fell into the river near a bench where her dog and mobile phone were found.

However, no evidence has been found yet despite divers searching the downstream and upstream river thoroughly on multiple occasions, leaving the forensic team “baffled”.

The video of the discovery of the glove was posted on TikTok but it was later taken down, reported The Sun.

The TikTik account that shared the video referred to the glove being stained but did not clarify with what.

Speaking about the TikTok video, a user said in a comment: “I was watching it live about 1am. A couple went on to the field last night, found a glove there with a stain on it?

“They reported it to the police and bagged it and gave it to an officer.”

On Tuesday, Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell opened up about growing dissatisfaction with the police’s hunt amid accusations of a stalled investigation.

Mr Ansell, 44, vented his frustration with forensic expert Peter Faulding whose team is aiding the search, saying he is “frustrated” and appalled with police as he feels a lack of “imagination and willpower” among them.