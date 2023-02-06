✕ Close Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.

Friends and family close to Nicola Bulley have condemned people throwing around conspiracy theories or turning up at the scene for their own interest.

Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing dog walker and mother-of-two, has shared 11 things she feels the public should know about the investigation while saying it’s “disgusting” that she’s had to issue a statement to curb online sleuths.

Lancashire Police said the helpline set up in the search for Ms Bulley has been inundated with self-describing psychics who claim to know what happened to her.

It comes as a friend of Ms Bulley released new images from her doorbell camera showing her leaving her home on the morning that she disappeared.

And police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.

Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.