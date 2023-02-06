Nicola Bulley – latest news: Conspiracy theories condemned as private search team scours river
Police believe that the mother of two fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.
Friends and family close to Nicola Bulley have condemned people throwing around conspiracy theories or turning up at the scene for their own interest.
Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing dog walker and mother-of-two, has shared 11 things she feels the public should know about the investigation while saying it’s “disgusting” that she’s had to issue a statement to curb online sleuths.
Lancashire Police said the helpline set up in the search for Ms Bulley has been inundated with self-describing psychics who claim to know what happened to her.
It comes as a friend of Ms Bulley released new images from her doorbell camera showing her leaving her home on the morning that she disappeared.
And police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.
Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.
Friend explains why Nicola Bulley’s partner has never been a suspect
Sharing 11 facts she feels the public need to know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, Tilly Ann, a close friend, said “there is a reason why Paul has never been a suspect”.
Ms Ann confirms that both Ms Bulley and her partner, Paul Ansell, mostly work from home which explains why he was there the day she went missing.
There is CCTV lining their house, which Ms Ann says explain why he has never been a suspect.
“Family and friends need these accusations to stop immediately”, she wrote. “That fact that I’ve had to write this is disgusting.”
Friend shares ‘11 facts you may not know’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
A close friend of missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley has shared a plea online in an attempt to dispel misinformation about the case.
Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing mother of two, has outlined 11 pieces of information she feels the public should know about the investigation. Amid rampant online discussion about the case, Ms Ann has said it is “disgusting” that she has had to issue this statement to curb online sleuths.
With the permission of Ms Bulley’s “incredibly close” family before posting, she notes that the only CCTV camera “that would have seen everything” is not working.
Read the full piece by reporter Eleanor Noyce.
Emma White, a friend of Nicola Bulley’s, hopes that a new private underwater rescue group, which will assist the police, will bring answers to the theory that the missing mother fell into the river.
Ms White, who has known the mother-of-two for 10 years, told Radio 4’s Today programme: “The hypothesis is based on limited information – I’ve said before it’s a theory – and we sadly can’t base life on a theory.
“I came across one of the interviews with Peter Faulding, CEO of Specialist Group International. They’ve got expertise equipment and manpower and they search rivers in extreme detail, so the quest to bring Peter to St Michael’s began.”
The expert team arrived in St Michael’s on Wyre, where Ms Bulley went missing, on Sunday night and will co-operate with Lancashire Police to search the River Wyre.
Ms White added that Ms Bulley’s two children are coping “remarkably well” but added: “They ask every day where Mummy is.”
Nicola Bulley’s friend has asked private rescue team to rule out falling in river theory
A friend of Nicola Bulley’s said she has asked a private underwater rescue team to completely rule out the possibility that the missing mother fell into the river.
Emma White told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We hope they uncover nothing, like the police have done for the last 10 days, and we hope Nicola is not in that river.”
She also said she is pleased that Peter Faulding’s team from Specialist Group International, with their £52,000 piece of equipment, will be able to support and assist the police.
Ms White said that police’s theory that Ms Bulley fell into River Wyre “is based on a theory, with no actual evidence to support it”.
She also thanked the public for their continued support to try to find Ms Bulley, saying everyone was motivated by “two little girls who want their Mummy”.
Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Eleanor Noyce reports.
‘Vile’ theories over missing mother ‘incredibly hurtful’ for family
“Vile theories” over missing Nicola Bulley that are being shared online are “incredibly hurtful” for her family, a friend has said.
Heather Gibbons said that while it is “human nature” for people to speculate, some may not realise that Ms Bulley’s family can see and read their comments.
“Everyone is going to have their thoughts and theories. Everyone will be speculating,” Ms Gibbons told BBC North West Tonight.
Read more here.
‘Vile’ theories over Nicola Bulley ‘incredibly hurtful’ for family, friend says
Broken CCTV camera ‘would have seen everything’ in Nicola Bulley disappearance
The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.
The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.
A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that she had fallen into the river, and the force has consistently stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.
Andy Gregory reports.
Police are appealing for dashcam and doorbell camera footage which could shine a light on the mother-of-two’s whereabouts
Underwater forensics expert calls police investigation a ‘mess’
A leading underwater forensics expert has branded the police investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance “a mess”.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January. Despite an extensive search, Ms Bulley is yet to be found.
Lancashire Police revealed on 3 February that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river and was not suspicious but rather a “tragic case of a missing person.”
Eleanor Noyce has more.
“My belief is she’s not in the river at all”, says forensics expert Peter Faulding as search for Nicola Bulley continues
Private underwater search team will join operation ‘free of charge'
Specialist Group International (SGI), led by forensic expert Peter Faulding, will begin aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire from Monday morning.
The team has offered its services "free of charge". The news was confirmed to Sky News by Lancashire Constabulary.
In a post on Specialist Group International's Facebook page, Mr Faulding said his team will “work closely” with police.
“I have just had a long call with the Lancashire police search adviser to discuss the search for Nicola,” he said.
“We will work closely with the police search teams who are working long hours to find Nicola.
“The team are leaving shortly from our base in Dorking en route to Lancashire to start tomorrow morning.”
It comes as new images have been released of Ms Bulley from the day she disappeared.
Nicola Bulley’s partner is ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend of missing mother
The partner of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life”, reports Mary Kate-Findon.
A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul Ansell’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.
“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.
