Nicola Bulley’s friend has revealed that she was carrying her car keys when she disappeared, rubbishing internet theories about her keys being left in the ignition.
Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre on 27 January at around 9.20am, after dropping her daughters at the school in the village.
According to Heather Gibbons, Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, has allegedly asked Mercedes to track her car keys.“Paul has been clear about Nikki’s keys being missing from the get go,” Ms Gibbons was quoted by The Sun as saying.
“In the local searches he specifically asked people to keep their eyes open for them and even organised for people to go out with metal detectors. One of the first things he did was to contact Mercedes to see if they could be tracked.”
Meanwhile, police officers were yesterday seen at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, near where Ms Bulley disappeared.
Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who exposed Jimmy Savile, is set to join the search for the missing woman. Mr Williams-Thomas said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.
Police have been spotted at the caravan park near where Nicola Bulley vanished on 27 January.
Officers were spotted at the Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site yesterday, near where the 45-year-old missing woman disappeared while walking her dog.
There has been a major search of the area and river using sniffer dogs and diving teams after her mobile phone and dog were found but she failed to return home.
Kate Plummer has more.
A former detective who exposed Jimmy Saville’s history of abuse has joined the search for missing dogwalker Nicola Bulley.
Mother-of-two Ms Bulley has been missing for more than a fortnight after she vanished walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in Lancashire on 27 January. Police are no closer to finding her, despite weeks of searching the river and the area around it.
Now, ex-Surrey Police officer Mark Williams-Thomas has said he will head to the last spot Ms Bulley was sighted to begin his own search.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Mother of murdered Libby Squire sends message to Nicola Bulley’s partner
The mother of a 21-year-old woman who was found murdered after she went missing in 2019 has sent a message to the partner of Nicola Bulley.
Nicola Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre on 27 January at around 9.20am, after dropping her daughters at the school in the village.
Lisa Squire, the mother of Libby Squire, has urged Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell to never give up on the search.
“Please don’t give up hope. Put one foot in front of the other and hope for that positive outcome,” Ms Squire said, according to The Daily Mail.
“It’s the not knowing that’s so difficult.”
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley continues to puzzle the police and public as over two weeks have passed since the mother-of-two went missing in Lancashire.
The 45-year-old mortgage broker was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on 27 January as she walked her dog, but what happened next in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre remains a mystery.
Specifically, Lancashire Police have a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Friends of Nicola Bulley have not given up hope
Friends and neighbours of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, who disappeared more than a fortnight ago, have not given up hope she will be found.
Well-wishers continued to leave hand-written “messages of hope” yesterday that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, where she vanished while walking her dog.
The messages, which first appeared on flower-shaped ribbons on Sunday, have been written on yellow ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in the village.
Newly-left messages say “hope is the last thing ever lost” and “Nikki, I love you, come home”.
Read more here.
Nicola Bulley’s sister shares urgent plea as search for missing dog walker enters third week
Nicola Bulley’s sister is urging members of the public to keep sharing the campaign to bring her home as the search enters its 18th day.
The missing dog walker’s friends and family have launched the ‘Bring Nikki Home’ campaign with her sister, Louise Cunningham, encouraging people to get involved on social media.
Ms Bulley’s loved ones are urging people to post a yellow logo on Facebook to raise awareness of the 45-year-old’s disappearance and encourage potential witnesses to come forwards. On Sunday Ms Cunningham posted the logo with the request to “please keep sharing”.
Offensive voicemail sent to local councillor
A local councillor reportedly received a late-night “offensive” voicemail about the missing 45-year-old mother-of-two who disappeared on 27 January.
Nicola Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre river at around 9.20am, after dropping her daughters aged six and nine, at the school in the village.
Five of the six members of the Inskip-with-Sowerby parish council received phone calls, The Mirror reported, citing sources.
The “mystery phone calls” were made between 12.45am and 3am on Saturday. “The police have got a copy of that call,” the source was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Describing the content of the message, the source added: “Offensive, I wouldn’t say it was abusive, I would say it was offensive.”
Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case
The wisdom of crowds always has a few outliers – and this crowd is enormous. Right at this moment a cacophony of ideas are being pitched and skewered by armchair detectives in thousands of posts on Reddit and other websites. Their objective?
To explain the high-profile disappearance of Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two who went missing while walking her dog along the river near St Michael’s on the Wyre on 27 January.
Ben Bryant writes:
Witness ‘saw two suspicious men’ before Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
A witness has told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance, it has been claimed.
The witness, who did not wish to share his account publicly, said he spotted the pair outside the church in St Michael’s on Wyre and on a nearby bridge on 26 January.
A worker at a local garage said the witness gave information to police after officers asked for anyone who had been in the area around the time the mother-of-two was last seen to come forward, according to The Sun.
The paper reported that police had requested footage from St Michael’s Garage last Thursday that covered the 24 hours before Ms Bulley disappeared.
