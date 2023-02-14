✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Nicola Bulley’s friend has revealed that she was carrying her car keys when she disappeared, rubbishing internet theories about her keys being left in the ignition.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre on 27 January at around 9.20am, after dropping her daughters at the school in the village.

According to Heather Gibbons, Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, has allegedly asked Mercedes to track her car keys.“Paul has been clear about Nikki’s keys being missing from the get go,” Ms Gibbons was quoted by The Sun as saying.

“In the local searches he specifically asked people to keep their eyes open for them and even organised for people to go out with metal detectors. One of the first things he did was to contact Mercedes to see if they could be tracked.”

Meanwhile, police officers were yesterday seen at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, near where Ms Bulley disappeared.

Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who exposed Jimmy Savile, is set to join the search for the missing woman. Mr Williams-Thomas said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.