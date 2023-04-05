Nicola Sturgeon - latest: Ex-SNP leader ‘did not know’ husband would be arrested
Former first minister of Scotland ‘will fully co-operate with police if required’
Nicola Sturgeon had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested and then released without charge as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances, her spokesperson said.
However, the former Scottish first minister will “fully co-operate if required” with police after Peter Murrell was arrested and later released “pending further investigation”.
The arrest on Wednesday related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Mr Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband since 2010, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.
It came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon herself stood down from the top job in Scotland.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.
“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.
“Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required. However, at this time no such request has been made.”
Labour says SNP has ‘big questions’ to answer
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said there are “big questions” to be asked of the SNP following the arrest of the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell:
Sturgeon ‘will fully co-operate'
