Nicola Sturgeon ‘had no prior knowledge’ of husband’s arrest in SNP fraud probe

Scottish former first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she had no advance knowledge of police plans to arrest her husband Peter Murrell.

Mr Murrell, 58, was released without charge on Wednesday evening after earlier being taken into police custody for questioning, as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Detectives scoured the couple’s back garden while a police photographer was seen documenting the search.

(PA)

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required; however, at this time no such request has been made.”

She is under pressure to reveal whether she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February, when she cited the pressures of almost a decade in the job as her reason for standing down.

Mr Murrell later quit as chief executive of the SNP – a role he had held for more than 20 years – following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

He was arrested on Wednesday as a result of a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

(PA)

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the couple’s house early on Wednesday morning, and police taped it off.

In the afternoon, officers were seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer was carrying them.

Scouring the garden, the officers were seen to open a small shed and a storage box.

Releasing Mr Murrell, Police Scotland said: “A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”