Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over suspected breach of face mask law
Nicola Sturgeon has been reminded “of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so,” Police Scotland said on Monday.
It comes after leaked footage appeared to show the Scottish first minister breaching the country’s Covid face mask law.
“Local officers have spoken to the first minister,” the force said in a statement, before adding the politican would not be fined.
“Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”
Ms Sturgeon was reported to police after being filmed, on Saturday, visiting a barber in East Kilbride without a mask on.
Until Monday, it was legally required for people to wear face coverings in many indoor settings in Scotland. The law has now become guidance.
Responding to the news that police had been in touch with her, the first minister said the incident occurred during an election campaign trial.
“After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on,” she said.
“However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.”
Ms Sturgeon added it was “absolutely right” that police had treated her “no differently to any other citizen”.
“I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed,” she said.
