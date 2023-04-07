Nicola Sturgeon – latest: SNP auditors quit after Peter Murrell arrest in finance probe
Accountants ‘reviewed client portfolio’ amid police investigation into party books
The accountants that audit the SNP’s accounts have resigned after the party’s former chief executive was arrested in a police investigation into SNP finances.
Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio, the BBC reports.
Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.
An SNP spokesman said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.
“The national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position.”
Police had searched the garden at the couple’s Glasgow home after Mr Murrell’s arrest this week.
The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Ms Sturgeon announced her own resignation in February, which has since prompted questions about how much she knew.
She has said she had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions when her husband was arrested.
The accountancy firm that has been auditing the SNP’s accounts have resigned after the party’s former chief executive was arrested in a police investigation into the finances.
Johnston Carmichael, which had worked with the party for more than a decade, reviewed its client portfolio, the BBC reports.
The SNP has launched a tendering process for new accountants.
An SNP spokesman said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.”
A meltdown, an implosion, a trainwreck: however you describe what has happened in Scottish politics over the past eight weeks, it is hard to envisage any rapid return to pre-eminence for the SNP. It is hard, too, to feel anything other than sympathy for Scottish National Party’s new leader, Humza Yousaf, who has been unceremoniously left with a shattered inheritance.
The dawn raid by police at the house shared by the former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband, the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, signified the latest nadir. A neighbour saw the blue tent erected in the garden and feared there had been a murder.
There had not been a murder – but a death of a kind there had been. The dream – for some Scots – of independence is over, probably for at least a generation.
Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by the First Minister, as he admitted the situation had been “difficult and bruising” for the party.
Police searched the home Mr Murrell – the former chief executive of the party – shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday as part of an investigation into how £600,000, earmarked for an independence campaign, was spent.
Mr Murrell was released on Wednesday evening without charge, pending further investigation.
Speaking to journalists in Bute House on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said it was “very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be”.
For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.
But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.
Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Thomas Kinglsey reports:
A police probe into Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was “likely” a factor in her decision to quit, an ex-SNP minister claimed.
Scotland’s former health secretary Alex Neil said it is “hard to believe” the investigation, which saw her husband arrested yesterday morning, was not a factor in Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.
And, speaking to The Independent, he said the leadership election which saw Humza Yousaf take over as SNP leader and first minister was a “total stitch up”.
Seperately, Mr Neil told the BBC: “Nicola resigned very suddenly, everybody and their granny knew about this investigation.
“There were very strong rumours for the past couple of months that some kind of arrest was possibly imminent. So it is hard to believe that it was not a factor in Nicola’s consideration.”
A meltdown, an implosion, a trainwreck: however you describe what has happened in Scottish politics over the past eight weeks, it is hard to envisage any rapid return to pre-eminence for the SNP, writes Mary Dejevsky. It is hard, too, to feel anything other than sympathy for Scottish National Party’s new leader, Humza Yousaf, who has been unceremoniously left with a shattered inheritance.
The dawn raid by police at the house shared by the former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband, the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, signified the latest nadir. A neighbour saw the blue tent erected in the garden and feared there had been a murder.
There had not been a murder – but a death of a kind there had been. The dream – for some Scots – of independence is over, probably for at least a generation.
Police remain outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell after he was arrested and released without charge in a probe into the SNP’s finances.
Former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell’s arrest has raised questions about what his wife, the former SNP leader, knew about the investigation before her abrupt resignation last month.
Three police vans were parked outside the couple’s Glasgow home on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by new party leader, Humza Yousaf.
Police detained Mr Murrell and searched the home he shares with his wife Nicola Sturgeon as part of an investigation into how £600,000, earmarked for an independence campaign, was spent.
Mr Murrell recently quit as chief executive of the party, while Ms Sturgeon stood down as leader and first minister of Scotland, citing the pressures of almost a decade in the job.
Read our political correspondent Archie Mitchell’s rundown of today’s developments:
Flynn expresses ‘shock’ at seeing police tent outside Sturgeon’s home
The SNP’s Westminister leader has expressed “shock” at seeing a police tent set up outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home following the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.
Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said: “I’ll be honest with you, it came as a little bit of a shock to me to see those images because I think we all associate police tents with forensic activities and the like, but I don’t know what the police are doing.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’ve found, if anything. It’s all guesswork at this stage.”
He added: “I mean it’s hard to get the imagery of that tent out of your mind, isn’t it? It’s kind of stuck in my mind the last 24 hours or so, that’s for sure.
“But again, I don’t know what it is the police are actually doing or looking for so it’s hard to put any of that together.”
Latest images from Peter Murrell’s Glasgow home
Images capture police officers carrying boxes filled with what appears to be teabags, milk and other kitchen supplies from the house of Peter Murrell in Glasgow.
The former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) was "released without charge pending further investigation" after he was arrested on Wednesday as part of a probe into the party's finances.
A second photo shows a series of dated boxes stacked inside Mr Murrell’s garage.
