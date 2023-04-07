✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The accountants that audit the SNP’s accounts have resigned after the party’s former chief executive was arrested in a police investigation into SNP finances.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio, the BBC reports.

Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.

An SNP spokesman said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.

“The national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position.”

Police had searched the garden at the couple’s Glasgow home after Mr Murrell’s arrest this week.

The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Ms Sturgeon announced her own resignation in February, which has since prompted questions about how much she knew.

She has said she had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions when her husband was arrested.