The SNP is facing its biggest crisis in 50 years following a police investigation into its finances, the party’s president has admitted.

Mike Russell, a former minister, also said he does not think independence can be achieved “right now”.

Earlier ex-SNP leader Alex Salmon said his successor Nicola Sturgeon was forced to quit as first minister, claiming that the circumstances of her resignation had “delegitimised” Humza Yousaf’s position as her successor.

He also suggested that Ms Sturgeon was forced to resign due to her decision in January to apply to the Supreme Court to contest the government’s move to block the gender recognition reforms, and then not to follow through.

“Abandoning halfway through is to invite inevitable failure. So clearly it wasn’t the intention to go when Nicola went, it wasn’t a planned departure in that sense,” he told The Times.

“The SNP obviously has questions to answer and the problem with it is that it delegitimises Humza.”

Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.