Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Finance scandal sees SNP facing biggest crisis in 50 years, president admits
Mike Russell says independence can’t be achieved ‘right now’
The SNP is facing its biggest crisis in 50 years following a police investigation into its finances, the party’s president has admitted.
Mike Russell, a former minister, also said he does not think independence can be achieved “right now”.
Earlier ex-SNP leader Alex Salmon said his successor Nicola Sturgeon was forced to quit as first minister, claiming that the circumstances of her resignation had “delegitimised” Humza Yousaf’s position as her successor.
He also suggested that Ms Sturgeon was forced to resign due to her decision in January to apply to the Supreme Court to contest the government’s move to block the gender recognition reforms, and then not to follow through.
“Abandoning halfway through is to invite inevitable failure. So clearly it wasn’t the intention to go when Nicola went, it wasn’t a planned departure in that sense,” he told The Times.
“The SNP obviously has questions to answer and the problem with it is that it delegitimises Humza.”
Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.
A senior figure in the SNP has said the party faces its biggest crisis in 50 years amid the police investigation into its finances.
Mike Russell, the SNP president and a former minister, also said he does not think independence can be achieved “right now”.
On Wednesday, former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested by police investigating the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.
Neil Pooran reports:
Mike Russell said recent weeks ‘wearing’ for SNP after Peter Murrell arrested
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, was arrested in connection with a Police Scotland investigation into party finances.
The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged money had been diverted from “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of several senior people from the SNP.
The Independent takes a closer look at how the story of the finance inquiry and Mr Murrell’s arrest unfolded.
Adam Forrest reports:
Investigation dates back to 2021 claims ‘ring-fenced’ indyref2 campaign money used for other things
Police were seen scouring the back garden of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon after her husband was arrested following an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Peter Murrell, who married the former party leader in 2010, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.
Mr Murrell was arrested on Wednesday as a result of a long-running, police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
He has since been released without charge. Full report:
Police officers with spades were seen in the back garden of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s Glasgow home.
Opinion: Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now?
The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, writes Mary Dejevsky.
Read Mary’s full piece here:
Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now? | Mary Dejevsky
The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, believes Mary Dejevsky
ICYMI: Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by new party leader, Humza Yousaf.
Archie Mitchell reports.
Senior SNP figure Alex Neil said it is ‘hard to believe’ a probe into party not a factor in Sturgeon’s resignation
The firm that audits the SNP’s accounts has resigned just days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.
Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael told the party that it took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio.
Read more:
Reports suggest accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael took decision after reviewing client portfolio
In case you missed it...
The SNP’s Westminster leader has expressed “shock” at seeing a police tent set up outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home following the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.
Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said: “I’ll be honest with you, it came as a little bit of a shock to me to see those images because I think we all associate police tents with forensic activities and the like, but I don’t know what the police are doing.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’ve found, if anything. It’s all guesswork at this stage.”
He added: “I mean it’s hard to get the imagery of that tent out of your mind, isn’t it? It’s kind of stuck in my mind the last 24 hours or so, that’s for sure.
“But again, I don’t know what it is the police are actually doing or looking for so it’s hard to put any of that together.”
Who is Peter Murrell?
For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.
But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the details:
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon helped lead the SNP to new heights but now both have resigned
SNP hires leading ‘white collar crime’ lawyer - reports
The SNP has hired a top “white collar crime” lawyer amid the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances, reports say.
It comes after first minister Humza Yousaf suggested on Thursday that only Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was suspected of any guilt.
According to his website, Stuart Munroe’s areas of expertise include “white collar crime and associated litigation” and “allegations of financial crime”.
The Telegraph reports that Mr Munro has been engaged by the SNP, and that the party is not paying Mr Murrell’s legal fees.
Mr Munro previously acted for Andy Coulson, the disgraced former News of the World editor, in his 2015 perjury trial.
