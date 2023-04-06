Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Peter Murrell released without charge as ex-SNP leader to ‘fully co-operate’
Former first minister of Scotland says she had ‘no prior knowledge’ of arrest
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been released without charge after he was quizzed in connection to an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Mr Murrell, 58, who is the husband of the former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday.
Ms Sturgeon said in a statement that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested.
However, she said she will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.
The arrest on Wednesday related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.
It came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon herself stood down from the top job in Scotland.
Police vans parked outside Sturgeons home
Three police vans were parked outside the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.
A large blue tent remains in place in the front garden of the property, which has been screened off with blue police screens.
The house and garden remain cordoned off with police tape.
Nicola Sturgeon faces questions after husband arrested in SNP finance investigation
“Big questions” are to be asked of the SNP leadership, Labour said on Wednesday, after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into party finances.
The 58-year-old, who quit as the party’s chief executive last month, was taken into custody and questioned as officers and forensic experts, some carrying shovels, searched the couple’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden.
Ms Sturgeon has come under pressure to reveal whether she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February – at which time she cited the pressures of almost a decade in the job – amid reports that senior party figures were interviewed by police in the days before she stood down.
Questions for Sturgeon and SNP after husband arrested in SNP cash investigation
Who is Peter Murrell?
Investigation into SNP not the reason for Sturgeon’s resignation, says Yousaf
Scotland’s First Minister has said he does not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for his predecessor’s resignation.
Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, just hours after the arrest, Humza Yousaf said: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.
“I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.
“So, no, I don’t think (Peter Murrell’s arrest) is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down.”
Ex-first minister Alex Salmond says he is sad what SNP has become
Former SNP leader Alex Salmond reacted to Peter Murrell’s arrest, saying he is sad to see what is happening to the party.
Mr Salmond who leads the Alba party, was the leader of SNP from 2004 to 2014, at a time when Mr Murrell was a chief executive.
“Look, I led the SNP for a long time so I’m very sad about what’s happening to it and indeed about what it’s become, but we should remember the cause for independence and the case for it has never been stronger,” he said when in Edinburgh.
“And that’s what myself and Alba concentrate on putting forward.”
Operation Branchform: Timeline of police probe into SNP finances
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, has been arrested in connection with a Police Scotland investigation into party finances.
The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged money had been diverted from “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of several senior people from the SNP.
The Independent takes a closer look at how the story of the finance inquiry and Mr Murrell’s arrest unfolded:
Investigation dates back to 2021 claims ‘ring-fenced’ indyref2 campaign money used for other things
Video shows police pitch tent outside Sturgeon’s home before arrest
Several police vehicles were seen parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon and a blue police tent was erected in the front garden.
The blue tarp was apparently put to screen the house from view and a police cordon was put in place around the property.
Moments later Mr Murrell was taken into custody and quizzed by police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe
For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.
But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.
Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Read Thomas Kingsley’s detailed report.
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon helped lead the SNP to new heights but now both have resigned
SNP leader says difficult day for the party following arrest
First minister and Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf said Peter Murrell’s arrest was a difficult day for the party.
“My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party,” he told broadcasters.
“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”
He added he will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.
He also denied that the arrest of Mr Murrell, who is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was linked to her resignation last month.
SNP probe not reason for Sturgeon’s quitting, says Yousaf
Nicola Sturgeon’s successor as Scotland’s First Minister said he did not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for her resignation:
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested on Wednesday.
