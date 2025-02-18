Farage bemoans ‘miserable’ Rachel Reeves amid call to ‘reindustrialise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has said he is on a mission to “reindustrialise” Britain, as he accused the Government of having a “miserable” and “declinist” attitude.

Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London, the Reform UK leader said that the country needs to achieve a “180 shift” in its attitude to achieve higher birth rates.

He also claimed on Tuesday that the right-wing of politics in the UK “is not split”.

Taking questions from Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson on stage, Mr Farage told activists: “The right is not split in this country.

The Conservative Party is not on the right in any measurable way Nigel Farage, Reform UK

“The Conservative Party is not on the right in any measurable way.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch spoke at the conference on Monday, when she pledged her party was “starting the largest renewal of policy and ideas in a generation”.

She claimed western civilisation itself is “in crisis”.

Mr Farage said: “Fourteen years that caused the highest tax burden since 1947.

“Fourteen years that saw mass immigration – legal mass immigration – on a scale hitherto never even dreamt of.

“Fourteen years that saw illegal immigration, small boats crossing the Channel, and the Government completely incapable of dealing with it because they couldn’t face up to what membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) was all about.

I mean, God, doesn't (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves make you want to reach for the cry tissues Nigel Farage

“And fourteen years that saw net zero enshrined into law by a Conservative government, and Boris Johnson and Theresa May as evangelical about net zero as the current (Energy Secretary) Ed Miliband.”

The MP for Clacton in Essex later added: “Our platform is to reindustrialise Britain.

“We’ve closed down our steel industry.

“We think closing down the steel industry is good because it means our national CO2 output is down.

“All that happens is the plant closes in Redcar, the plant closes in South Wales, it reopens in India under lower environmental standards, and then the steel is shipped back to us.”

Turning to birth rates, Mr Farage told Mr Peterson he “may not necessarily be the best advocate for monogamous heterosexuality or stable marriage, having been divorced twice”.

He said “what underpins everything is our Judeo-Christian culture” and continued: “Of course, we need higher birth rates, but we’re not going to get higher birth rates in this country until we can get some sense of optimism.

“And we need a complete 180 shift in attitudes.”

Mr Farage said: “I mean, God, doesn’t (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves make you want to reach for the cry tissues.

“It’s all so miserable, it’s all so declinist. Frankly, the Conservatives have been no better. We need a change of attitude in Britain.”