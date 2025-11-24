Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has said he never engaged in racist behaviour “with intent” while he attended a top private school.

The Reform UK leader directly responded to a newspaper report about his behaviour while at Dulwich College, south London, as a teenager.

The Guardian’s report was based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of Mr Farage, 61, who recount alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.

A spokesman for the Reform leader previously denied the claims on his behalf.

In an interview with broadcasters on Monday, Mr Farage however appeared to not be so forthright.

Asked about the claims, the Reform leader replied: “This is 49 years ago, by the way. Forty-nine years ago. Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No.”

Asked to categorically rule out that he had engaged in racial abuse, Mr Farage said: “I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.”

As he continued to face questions about the allegations, he replied: “I had just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t.

“Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant, personal abuse, genuine abuse on that basis? No.”

When asked again if he engaged in racial abuse at the school, Mr Farage replied: “Not with intent.”

Asked to elaborate, he replied: “No, I have never directly, really tried to go and hurt anybody.”

Mr Farage added: “Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes.”

Asked then if this meant he had abused people, Mr Farage replied: “I’ve never directly racially abused anybody. No.”

Mr Farage also responded to questions about what action he has taken since Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform in Wales, was sentenced to 10 and a half years for bribery over pro-Russian speeches.

“We are not a police force,” he told broadcasters, when asked whether he planned to probe all his MPs about foreign influence.

The Reform leader then suggested a much wider investigation into the influence of other countries on British politics was necessary.

In response to Mr Farage’s interview, Labour peer Lord Mike Katz said: “Just when you thought Nigel Farage couldn’t sink any lower, he is trying to say abhorrent racist comments, including vile antisemitic insults, doesn’t matter.

“He seems to think that you can racially abuse people without it being hurtful and insulting. Let’s be crystal clear: you can’t.”

“Farage refuses to discipline the racist views of his MPs and he won’t take action on the toxic culture within his party.

“He should finally come clean on claims over his past and apologise to those who bravely spoke out. Failure to do so would be yet more evidence that Farage is simply unfit for office.”

Labour also pointed to the fact that not long after his interview, Mr Farage appeared on the same stage as Laura Anne Jones, Reform’s only Senedd member, at a rally in Llandudno.

The MS is currently suspended from the Senedd for making a racial slur.

Liberal Democrat president-elect Josh Babarinde said: “The Reform leader’s refusal to deny that he’s said these racist remarks is unbecoming from someone who wants to be our next prime minister.

“The British people deserve a straight answer.

“It looks like the mask has slipped and fact-of-the-matter-Farage is turning into no-answers-Nigel.”