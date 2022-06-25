Foot and mouth ruled out after suspected case at Norfolk pig farm

Investigation into other diseases continues

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 25 June 2022 15:04
Comments
<p>Pig farm in Norfolk cleared of foot and mouth worry </p>

Pig farm in Norfolk cleared of foot and mouth worry

(PA)

Foot and mouth has been ruled out after a suspected case was investigated at a pig farm in Norfolk.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Following reports of a possible case of Foot and Mouth Disease on a farm in Norfolk we acted swiftly to put in place restrictions on the premises and collected samples for testing.

“Testing has allowed us to fully rule out the presence of this disease. Investigations into other possible causes continue.”

There is still an ongoing investigation into other vesicular diseases of pigs.

Further testing is being conducted to rule out their presence, Defra said.

Recommended

Foot and mouth has been ruled out after a suspected case was investigated at a pig farm in Norfolk

(PA)

A 10km temporary control zone had been put in place on the farm in Norfolk as a precaution when foot and mouth was first suspected.

The last outbreak of foot and mouth in Britain was 2007. The viral disease is highly contagious and can affect cattle, swine, sheep and goats.

The virus causes painful blisters inside the mouth and under the hooves, and can cause lameness and problems feeding. Rarely affecting humans, it could however kill young animals.

Its sheer infectiousness prompted the massive cull.

The 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth disease lasted almost a year and cost the economy more than £8bn.

Recommended

At least 7 million animals were slaughtered and it took the British meat industry several years to recover. Tourism was also badly hit as access to the countryside was restricted.

The 2007 outbreak in Surrey led to the slaughter of 600 cattle and a three-week ban on livestock exports.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in