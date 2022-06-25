Foot and mouth has been ruled out after a suspected case was investigated at a pig farm in Norfolk.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Following reports of a possible case of Foot and Mouth Disease on a farm in Norfolk we acted swiftly to put in place restrictions on the premises and collected samples for testing.

“Testing has allowed us to fully rule out the presence of this disease. Investigations into other possible causes continue.”

There is still an ongoing investigation into other vesicular diseases of pigs.

Further testing is being conducted to rule out their presence, Defra said.

A 10km temporary control zone had been put in place on the farm in Norfolk as a precaution when foot and mouth was first suspected.

The last outbreak of foot and mouth in Britain was 2007. The viral disease is highly contagious and can affect cattle, swine, sheep and goats.

The virus causes painful blisters inside the mouth and under the hooves, and can cause lameness and problems feeding. Rarely affecting humans, it could however kill young animals.

Its sheer infectiousness prompted the massive cull.

The 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth disease lasted almost a year and cost the economy more than £8bn.

At least 7 million animals were slaughtered and it took the British meat industry several years to recover. Tourism was also badly hit as access to the countryside was restricted.

The 2007 outbreak in Surrey led to the slaughter of 600 cattle and a three-week ban on livestock exports.