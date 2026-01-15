Robbie Butler says he will not stand to be next Ulster Unionist leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA Robbie Butler has confirmed that he will not stand to be leader of the party.

Mr Butler’s decision appears to leave a clear run for North Antrim MLA Jon Burrows to become the next leader as the only declared candidate.

Mr Butler said he had received support to stand, but it had become “apparent to me and my team that the direction many within the party now wish to pursue would be under a different leadership style”.

He also said he would now engage “to better understand the direction and focus of any new leadership team”.

Current leader Mike Nesbitt said earlier this month he intends to step down to allow someone new to take the UUP into the next Northern Ireland Assembly elections, expected next year.

Former senior police officer Mr Burrows announced his candidacy alongside Diana Armstrong, who is making a bid for deputy leader, at a press conference at Stormont last week.

Mr Burrows, who was co-opted as North Antrim MLA last summer, had said he would like to see a contest for the leadership.

There had been speculation that Mr Butler, a Lagan Valley MLA and the current deputy leader, would join the leadership race.

But a statement released to the Press Association on Thursday confirmed that would not be the case.

He said: “When Mike informed us of his decision not to continue as party leader, I took time to engage with colleagues across the party.

“It quickly became clear that there was significant support for me to stand for the leadership.

“This support existed in every elected office of the Ulster Unionist Party and across its diverse membership, for this I will remain forever grateful.

“However, through those conversations it became apparent to me and my team that the direction many within the party now wish to pursue would be under a different leadership style and new focus.

“To this end I will not be offering my name for leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Mr Butler said he believed that Northern Ireland needs a “confident, positive, modern unionism with a strong social conscience”.

He added: “I am similarly resolute that unionism must be willing to look beyond its traditional base and focus on making Northern Ireland work, not just for today, but for our children and the generations that follow.”

Mr Butler said: “I will continue to engage honestly and with good conscience in the coming days and weeks to better understand the direction and focus of any new leadership team, whilst remembering and demonstrating the credo – country first, party second.”

Nominations for the leadership close on Thursday.

Mr Nesbitt, who is also Northern Ireland’s Health Minister, will remain in charge until an extraordinary general meeting of the party on January 31.

The UUP was formerly the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland until it was overtaken by the DUP with more Assembly seats in 2003.

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, led the UUP between 2012 and 2017, but quit following a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

Between his two tenures, the UUP was led by Robin Swann from 2017 to 2019, Steve Aiken from 2019 to 2021, and Doug Beattie from 2021 to 2024.